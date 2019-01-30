[September 28, 2018] New Hilton Campaign Featuring Anna Kendrick Urges Travelers to 'Expect Better'

Using humor, consumer insights, and the multi-generational appeal of celebrity Anna Kendrick, Hilton will debut a new campaign tomorrow aimed at directly addressing the frustrations consumers face when booking their hotel stay. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927006034/en/ New Hilton Campaign Featuring Anna Kendrick Urges Travelers to 'Expect Better' (Photo: Business Wire) After speaking with thousands of travelers in the U.S. and abroad, Hilton learned that many travelers have been conditioned to expect less and approach planning with skepticism. With "Expect Better. Expect Hilton.," the world's most hospitable company is taking a stand for consumers who desire more flexibility, better perks and on-property experiences - all with reassurance that they are getting the best price. The campaign debuts during this weekend's 2018 Ryder Cup on NBC. Hilton's new promise to consumers to "Expect Better" includes a Price Match Guarantee for guests who book at Hilton.com, through the Hilton Honors app or through other official Hilton channels. If a traveler finds a lower rate, Hilton will match the price and then discount the stay by 25 percent*. By booking as a Hilton Honors member, guests will also receive Hilton Honors points and perks that lead to unforgettable experiences before, during and after their stay. "At Hilton, we're not just a hotel company, we're a hospitality company - and we feel strongly that our job of taking care of guests starts the moment they decide to travel," said Jon Witter, Chief Customer Officer at Hilton. "We want our guests to focus on the purpose of their travel, and not be stressed by shopping around for the best price for their hotel or wondering if they're getting all the possible perks." Hilton's "Expect Better" campaign promise means consumers who book directly on Hilton's channels are getting the best value and the best experience. Perks available to all members of Hilton Honors, Hilton's free-to-join loyalty program, include: Honors Discount: Members qualify for an additional discount on all 5,400-plus Hilton hotels across the collection of 14 Hilton brands when they book directly on Hilton.com or on the Hilton Honors app.

Points Towards Free Nights: Members can earn Points for every night they stay.

Choose Your Room and Digital Key: Through the Hilton Honors app, members can pre-select their room from a digital floorplan, download a digital key before arriving and unlock their room with their smartphone at select properties.

Order Ahead: Members can use 'Order Ahead' on the Hilton Hnors app to order extra pillows or a favorite snack for their room prior to arrival.

Exclusive Offers: Hilton reserves special offers and promotions exclusively for members, accessible through the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform. There, members can bid on private concerts with their favorite artists, customized experiences with celebrities and all-access tickets to must-see concerts, sporting events, amazing culinary events and more.

Free Wi-Fi: Members receive free in-room and lobby Standard Wi-Fi during stays.



"We know guests seek the best value in their travel choices, and 'Expect Better. Expect Hilton.' is designed to deliver. In the last year, guests who booked their stay through an online travel agent or other travel site missed out on 1.5 million free nights, on top of other benefits they would have received," said Chris Silcock, Chief Commercial Officer at Hilton. "If you're already staying with Hilton, why not take advantage of all the perks available?" To illustrate that travelers should expect better, Hilton is introducing its first celebrity talent to help amplify the message. Anna Kendrick appears in the campaign encompassing TV ads, six-second videos, radio spots and other digital content that encourages travelers to "Expect Better" from their travel experiences.

"Whether for work or leisure, travel can be stressful," said Kendrick. "So it's great to see a company working so hard to make sure that wherever you travel, you can take comfort in getting the best price and tons of perks." Chief Marketing Officer Kellyn Smith Kenny said she is especially pleased that her first international marketing campaign since joining Hilton takes a stand for consumers. "We know our guests work hard to afford the experience of travel, and the last thing they should do is question whether or not they're getting the best value," said Kenny. "Through this campaign, we're standing up for travelers that have been conditioned to expect less from travel planning and educating them on how to take advantage of the best prices and perks available to them." Guests can book their stays directly with Hilton through any official Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app, at a Hilton property or through an accredited travel agent. To learn more, visit the Hilton website. * Terms & Conditions are available on the Hilton website. About Hilton Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,400 properties with nearly 880,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences - every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927006034/en/

