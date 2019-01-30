|
|[September 28, 2018]
|
New Hilton Campaign Featuring Anna Kendrick Urges Travelers to 'Expect Better'
Using humor, consumer insights, and the multi-generational appeal of
celebrity Anna Kendrick, Hilton will debut a new campaign tomorrow aimed
at directly addressing the frustrations consumers face when booking
their hotel stay.
After speaking with thousands of travelers in the U.S. and abroad,
Hilton learned that many travelers have been conditioned to expect less
and approach planning with skepticism. With "Expect Better. Expect
Hilton.," the world's most hospitable company is taking a stand for
consumers who desire more flexibility, better perks and on-property
experiences - all with reassurance that they are getting the best price.
The campaign debuts during this weekend's 2018 Ryder Cup on NBC.
Hilton's new promise to consumers to "Expect Better" includes a Price
Match Guarantee for guests who book at Hilton.com, through the Hilton
Honors app or through other official Hilton channels. If a traveler
finds a lower rate, Hilton will match the price and then discount the
stay by 25 percent*. By booking as a Hilton Honors member, guests will
also receive Hilton Honors points and perks that lead to unforgettable
experiences before, during and after their stay.
"At Hilton, we're not just a hotel company, we're a hospitality company
- and we feel strongly that our job of taking care of guests starts the
moment they decide to travel," said Jon Witter, Chief Customer Officer
at Hilton. "We want our guests to focus on the purpose of their travel,
and not be stressed by shopping around for the best price for their
hotel or wondering if they're getting all the possible perks."
Hilton's "Expect Better" campaign promise means consumers who book
directly on Hilton's channels are getting the best value and the best
experience. Perks available to all members of Hilton Honors, Hilton's
free-to-join loyalty program, include:
-
Honors Discount: Members qualify for an additional discount on all
5,400-plus Hilton hotels across the collection of 14 Hilton brands
when they book directly on Hilton.com or on the Hilton Honors app.
-
Points Towards Free Nights: Members can earn Points for every night
they stay.
-
Choose Your Room and Digital Key: Through the Hilton Honors app,
members can pre-select their room from a digital floorplan, download a
digital key before arriving and unlock their room with their
smartphone at select properties.
-
Order Ahead: Members can use 'Order Ahead' on the Hilton Hnors app to
order extra pillows or a favorite snack for their room prior to
arrival.
-
Exclusive Offers: Hilton reserves special offers and promotions
exclusively for members, accessible through the Hilton Honors
Experiences Platform. There, members can bid on private concerts with
their favorite artists, customized experiences with celebrities and
all-access tickets to must-see concerts, sporting events, amazing
culinary events and more.
-
Free Wi-Fi: Members receive free in-room and lobby Standard Wi-Fi
during stays.
"We know guests seek the best value in their travel choices, and 'Expect
Better. Expect Hilton.' is designed to deliver. In the last year, guests
who booked their stay through an online travel agent or other travel
site missed out on 1.5 million free nights, on top of other benefits
they would have received," said Chris Silcock, Chief Commercial Officer
at Hilton. "If you're already staying with Hilton, why not take
advantage of all the perks available?"
To illustrate that travelers should expect better, Hilton is introducing
its first celebrity talent to help amplify the message. Anna Kendrick
appears in the campaign encompassing TV ads, six-second videos, radio
spots and other digital content that encourages travelers to "Expect
Better" from their travel experiences.
"Whether for work or leisure, travel can be stressful," said Kendrick.
"So it's great to see a company working so hard to make sure that
wherever you travel, you can take comfort in getting the best price and
tons of perks."
Chief Marketing Officer Kellyn Smith Kenny said she is especially
pleased that her first international marketing campaign since joining
Hilton takes a stand for consumers. "We know our guests work hard to
afford the experience of travel, and the last thing they should do is
question whether or not they're getting the best value," said Kenny.
"Through this campaign, we're standing up for travelers that have been
conditioned to expect less from travel planning and educating them on
how to take advantage of the best prices and perks available to them."
Guests can book their stays directly with Hilton through any official
Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app, at a Hilton
property or through an accredited travel agent. To learn more, visit
the Hilton website.
* Terms & Conditions are available on the
Hilton website.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a
portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,400 properties
with nearly 880,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is
dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable
company by delivering exceptional experiences - every hotel, every
guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels &
Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts,
Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton,
Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden
Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2
Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an
award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors
members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access
to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows
members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an
exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free
standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for
more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram,
and YouTube.
