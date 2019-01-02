[September 27, 2018] New Verizon survey says more Americans are having a hard time keeping their phones off the injured list

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports fans rooting for their favorite teams use their phones to make the most of all of the action. A recent Verizon and KRC Research survey discovered that some sports fans have a hard time keeping their devices game-ready. The same survey also found that while Americans love sports, they value their devices more.

Surveying more than 1,000 consumers, the study found that: The majority (56%) of consumers have broken or lost their phones in 2018, up seven points from 49% in 2016.

Nearly one in ten consumers have broken, damaged, or lost their phone while attending a sporting event.

29% of consumers would rather lose their favorite athlete to another team than lose their phone.

Eight in ten consumers would rather lose the ability to watch the biggest game of the year than lose their mobile phone. How did some of these fans experience damage to their phones? Two fans from Boston and Dallas explain: Boston hockey fan: “I dropped my phone in the toilet at work as I was hiding out, watching a hockey game. I got too excited and dropped my phone.”

Dallas football fan: “Jumped up after a touchdown and dropped my phone from the second level to the first.” Protect your MVP (Most Valuable Phone) Two in five (39%) consumers would rather keep using a device with a cracked screen tha have their favorite player injured for the rest of the season. Verizon customers don’t need to sacrifice one for the other with Total Mobile Protection.



If you didn’t take advantage of protecting your device when you got it, you can enroll now and get Total Mobile Protection ($13 per month) now through Nov. 25, 2018, including compatible phones and tablets not purchased from Verizon and added as a new line of service to your account. With Total Mobile Protection, get cracked screen repair for select smartphones, subject to parts availability, as soon as next day replacements and on-demand access to tech expert support through Tech Coach. For full details and to enroll, visit vzw.com/tmp.

