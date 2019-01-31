ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Retail Study Shows Marketers Under-Leverage Emotional Connection
[September 27, 2018]

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motista (www.motista.com), the pioneer of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence solutions for acquisition and growth, today announced the results of a retail study that compares the behavior - spend levels, lifetime value, and willingness to recommend brands - of customers who feel emotionally connected to a brand vs. consumers who are merely satisfied.

In this new report, "Leveraging the Value of Emotional Connection for Retailers," Motista collected data from 2016 - 2018 from more than 100,000 customers of more than 100 retailers across multiple sectors. The report reveals customers who feel an emotional connection to a brand are far more valuable to retailers, in some cases spending twice as much, than customers who rate themselves as satisfied with the brand (CSAT). Additionally, these emotionally connected customers have a 306% higher lifetime value (LTV), stay with a brand for an average of 5.1 years vs. 3.4 years, and will recommend brands at a much higher rate (71% vs. 45%). Comparative findings based on sector include:





Spend with Preferred Brand

Satisfied Customers

Emotionally Connected

Emotional Connection Lift

Apparel

$275

$699

2.5x

Department Stores

$285

$555

2x

Discount Big Box Stores

$760

$1,192

1.6x

Footwear Retail

$104

$211

2x

Home Goods

$362

$733

2x

Luxury Goods

$699

$1,423

2x

Office Supplies

$298

$400

1.3x


In addition to higher spending, strong emotional connection also translate into greater share of wallet and longer tenures for retailers. As a result, emotional connection has an impact on customer lifetime value when compared to the satisfied customer metric:

With Preferred Brand

Satisfied Customers

Emotionally Connected

Emotional Connection Lift

Annual Spend

$275

$699

2.5x

Tenure

3.4 years

5.1 years

1.5x

"While most marketers agree that activating emotional connection is important, it remains a largely untapped opportunity for driving growth. But this study shows emotional connection can be identified, measured, and quantified, and used to drive customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, achieve higher lifetime value, build stronger loyalty, and influence brand advocacy," explained Michael Mathias, president of Motista.

To review the entire report, "Leveraging the Value of Emotional Connection for Retailers," as well as see the emotional connection score and ranking of leading retailers, please click here.

About Motista
Motista, the pioneer of Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence, enables Fortune 1000 business leaders to accelerate customer and financial growth by activating Emotional Connection.  Motista provides Emotional Connection Targeting solutions for acquiring and growing your most valuable customers. Based on proprietary data assets, we identify the actual people most predisposed to becoming emotionally connected with your brand.  We then help you activate them across channels and campaigns to boost conversion and accelerate growth. Learn more at www.motista.com or call 650-204-7976.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-retail-study-shows-marketers-under-leverage-emotional-connection-300720049.html

SOURCE Motista


