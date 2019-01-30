|
New Cyber Solution from Munich Re Helps Protect Small and Mid-sized Businesses; Offers Turnkey Approach for Regional Insurance Carriers
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re) is now offering a cyber
reinsurance solution for regional property/casualty insurance carriers
seeking to provide this coverage and associated services to their small
and medium-size enterprise (SME) clients.
"Cyber events are a growing threat to businesses of every size," said
Annamaria Landaverde, vice president and head of cyber for the US
Reinsurance Division, Munich Re. A May 2016 IBISWorld industry report
noted that 72 percent of U.S. cyberattacks occurred in SMEs. "A cyber
event can have a crippling effect on small to medium-size businesses,
which often don't have the resources or insurance protection needed to
recover following such an occurrence. Munich Re offers regional primary
carriers a flexible, turnkey cyber solution to help protect their small
to medium-size commercial customers."
Cyber insurance may provide coverage for a loss resulting from a variety
of events, such as a denial-of-service attack, unauthorized access,
introduction of malicious code, privacy breach, extortion threat,
regulatory proceedings, and/or third-party claims and more. Munich Re's
cyber solution provides reinsurance capacity for limits up to $15
million, technical expertise, and tools such as a risk management portal
and a post-breach services panel to primary insurance carriers that may
not have the experience or resources necessary to provide cyber
protection to their clients. Insurance carriers participating in Munich
Re's cyber solution will retain a portion of the risk. Munich Re's
turnkey solution can include ISO's stand-alone commercial cyber policy
or the information security protection cyber policy as well as a primary
carrier's proprietary cyber product.
"We are pleased that Munich Re has recognized ISO's cyber insurance
program as part of its turnkey solution, as our program can provide
primary carriers with an array of coverage options to help address the
growing and diverse cyber market," said Maroun Mourad, president of ISO
Commercial Lines. "That's imortant because cyber risk is constantly
changing and presenting significant challenges for those looking to
insure the wide range of small and midsize businesses in need of
coverage."
Munich Re's cyber reinsurance solution is available in all 50 states to
primary property/casualty insurance carriers and reinsurance brokers for
their SME policyholders.
About Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. is one of the largest reinsurers in the
United States. We provide reinsurance coverages, specialty reinsurance,
and risk management solutions to commercial and personal lines insurance
carriers, agents and brokers, program administrators, and managing
general agents. Our admitted and non-admitted insurance company
affiliates also offer specialty insurance products. We provide insurance
carriers with white label products to help protect against the
devastating effects of natural catastrophes and emerging risks, while
our Innovation Lab offers client solutions in a rapidly evolving
technology risk landscape. We believe that by looking out for our
clients' best interests with innovative risk solutions we can help build
more resilient communities and close insurance gaps.
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., a subsidiary of Münchener
Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich
Re"), earns high ratings for financial strength from A.M. Best Company.
We serve our clients from our Princeton, New Jersey campus and regional
offices throughout the United States. For additional information visit www.munichreamerica.com.
About Munich Re
Munich Re is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance,
primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group
consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the
capital investment company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and
operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in
1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise
and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial
protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage - from the 1906
San Francisco earthquake to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Munich
Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also
provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches,
renewable energies, cyberattacks, or pandemics. The company is playing a
key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance
industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess
risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made
solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the
world's most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions,
and private individuals.
Any descriptions of coverage reflected here are meant to be general
in nature and do not include nor are intended to include all of the
actual terms, benefits and limitations found in an insurance or
reinsurance policy. The insurance or reinsurance policy, as
applicable, will form the contract between the insured and
insurance company, and governs in all cases. Munich Reinsurance America,
Inc. and its affiliates disclaim any and all liability whatsoever
resulting from use of or reliance upon this material.
