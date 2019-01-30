[September 26, 2018] New Technology Gives Financial Institutions Access to Integrated Business Intelligence via the Desktop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new fintech partnership between Yellowfin and ChartIQ is bringing advanced analytics and business intelligence (BI) data to end users on the desktop, faster. Yellowfin’s integration into ChartIQ’s Finsemble platform lets users dive into the data that’s most relevant to them and then immediately puts those reports into production on their desktop. Users can create and share reports internally without any involvement from IT or teams of analysts. Yellowfin is a premier partner of the Finsemble Ecosystem.

Over the last year, several tier-one firms have shown significant interest in leveraging this kind of technology: technology that upgrades the user experience and improves efficiency by providing the best apps for the job. Finsemble’s integration platform allows firms to preserve legacy applications while simultaneously adding new applications, like Yellowfin, into the financial workstation. This partnership is redefining the financial desktop for industry power users. In 2018, Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Yellowfin provides a BI and analytics platform aimed at solving real enterprise analytics challenges that helps financial professionals understand not only what happened, but why. Dan Schleifer, CEO of ChartIQ, comments: “We know that user expectations and the number of tools needed to accomplish complex financial tasks are only increasing. By partnering with the best applications in the industry, such as Yellowfin, we’re meeting and exceeding those user experiences and are excited to deliver a new, custom feel on the desktop…and one that makes work less work.” Together, Yellowfin and ChartIQ deliver advanced data visualizations that convey intelliget business insights that are quickly and easily accessed, and that can be customized for any banking community.



Shawn Deegan, General Manager of Yellowfin, states, “We’re thrilled to be a part of ChartIQ’s Finsemble Ecosystem. We were able to quickly snap into the Finsemble platform to provide finance professionals with greater accessibility to all the data they need—smartly integrated into a single desktop app. Their technology allows a user a new way to construct their own dashboards by grabbing the Yellowfin reports and charts they need alongside other integrated web applications. It will give financial firms much faster insight into combined datasets across web and legacy systems, and it means they can run critical tasks, such as stock comparison, in a matter of minutes.” Users of the Yellowfin and Finsemble integration can benefit in a number of ways. It’s easy to connect into entitlement systems and deliver a set of credentials for each individual user. Users can launch, create, customize, and filter reports that match their market needs. Multiple reports can be viewed at once, then saved and restored as an individual workspace. Business intelligence reports can be easily incorporated and shared with others in the organization. When business intelligence is organized and displayed in a format that is easy to digest, easy to control, and easy to use—users are in control.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides HTML5 components and the Finsemble integration platform to banks,

brokerages, trading platforms, and financial portals worldwide. Using ChartIQ technology, large organizations are able to assemble and integrate different types of applications in hours instead of months. With over 250+ global customers, ChartIQ is one of the fastest growing companies in fintech and serves many of the largest names in finance, including Factset, Fidessa, Nasdaq, and eToro to name a few. For more information, visit chartiq.com . About Yellowfin

Yellowfin provides a business intelligence and analytics platform aimed at solving real enterprise analytics challenges and helping business people understand not only what happened, but why. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is an intuitive, 100 percent web-based reporting and analytics platform. More than 25,000 organizations and more than three million end users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

For more information, visit yellowfinbi.com Media Contacts:

Hanni Chehak

Director of Marketing, ChartIQ

800-821-8147

hanni@chartiq.com Lara Irwin

Marketing Director, Yellowfin

+44 (0) 1908 887 226

lara.irwin@yellowfin.bi

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]