[September 25, 2018] New Line Of Brother Compact Desktop Scanners Simplifies Digitization Of Documents

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leading provider of printers, all-in-ones and scanners for small and home offices, today announced its next generation of compact desktop scanners. The new series offers increased scan speeds, simple operations and excellent reliability – all in a small, portable design, bringing easy-to-use, full color scanning to home and small offices. "Whether our customers are managing a doctor's office, running a small business out of their home, or simply trying to get a handle on their paper storage, our new line of desktop scanners will fit seamlessly into their workspace," said Eric Dahl, director of B2C product marketing at Brother. While there has been a shift to digitization of documents, many customers still use a combination of electronic data and hard-copy documents. The new scanners are tailored to home office and small business customers, who are looking for a simple solution to managing physical paper documents. "We realize that even at the small and home office level, customers have a multitude of things that effect their business, and we believe document management shouldn't be one of them," added Dahl. "Customers can and should be more productive and efficient with these devices because they'll be able to securely store and access documents virtually nytime, anywhere."



The Brother desktop scanners feature USB Mass Storage Device recognition to scan and retrieve files through scan to USB without having to worry about installing software on a connected PC. The new ADS-1250W and ADS-1700W are accessible through secure wireless connection to PC, cloud services1, mobile2 and network destinations. To help save time and increase productivity, the models feature one-touch scanning to a preset destination and device management. The ADS-1700W supports Auto Start Scan to initiate auto scanning to a predefined profile. All models include a 20-page capacity auto document feeder and up to 25ppm3 color scanning. The new lineup of Brother compact desktop scanners includes three new models: ADS-1200, ADS-1250W, and ADS-1700W. All models come with free Brother At Your Side customer support for the life of the product.

The new series is available online and at select retailers. For more information about the new lineup, please visit Brother's website. About Brother International Corporation Brother is a leading provider of office equipment technology and document management solutions, including award-winning color and black and white multifunctional printers, scanners, label printers and device-based cloud and mobile technologies. The Brother P-touch line of features label and ribbon printers that feature laminated and specialty tapes along with printable ribbons. Brother printers are consistently recognized as the best in the industry and recently received PCMag's 2018 Readers' Choice and Business Choice awards. Brother International Corporation's At Your Side philosophy demonstrates a dedication to product quality, customer service and dynamic partnerships. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Bridgewater, N.J., Brother markets business, home office and industrial products, along with home appliances. For more information, visit www.brother-usa.com. 1 Requires internet connection and account with desired cloud service.

2 Requires connection to wireless network.

3 Color and monochrome scan speed, LTR at 300dpi. Media Contact:

Ally Norton

Manager, Brother International Corporation

allyson.norton@brother.com

(908) 252-3034 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-line-of-brother-compact-desktop-scanners-simplifies-digitization-of-documents-300718158.html SOURCE Brother International Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]