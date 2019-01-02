[September 25, 2018]

New Panasonic HIT® Series Modules Surge Solar Power Efficiency for Homeowners

­­­ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Solutions of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today unveiled new high-efficiency HIT® series solar modules that enhance Panasonic's photovoltaic high-performance HIT® portfolio, offering increased module efficiency at high temperatures, enhanced module design and durable long-term performance.

The expanded Panasonic Photovoltaic HIT® portfolio of 96-cell, 40mm modules include the N340/N335 HIT®+ Series with 20.3/20 percent module efficiency, and the N335K/N330K HIT®+ BLACK Series with 20/19.7 percent module efficiency, expected to be available in the U.S. in 2019.

New HIT® series module features also include:

Higher module efficiency that enables higher power output and greater energy yields.

A new 40mm frame designed to increase durability and strength, with the ability to handle loads of up to 5400Pa. Additionally, the module's enhanced design features a water drainage system that provides rain water and snow melt with a place to go, reducing water stains and soiling that enables sunlight to get through to generate more power.

Low degradation with HIT® "N-type" cells, which result in Low Light Induced Degradation (LID) and zero Potential Induced Degradation (PID) to support reliability and longevity. This technology reduces annual degradation to 0.26 percent as compared to 0.70 percent in conventional solar modules.

An industry-leading 25-year comprehensive warranty that covers module performance and workmanship.

Demonstrated for the first time worldwide in Panasonic booth #1520 at Solar Power International (SPI) 2018, the new modules are designed to generate more solar power in all conditions due to Panasonic's industry-low temperature co-efficient of -0.258%/°C.

Strategic collaborations with solar industry leaders

Following the announcemen of Panasonic's strategic partnership with Enphase Energy – the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters – to develop high efficiency AC Modules (ACMs), the companies are today unveiling the N330E HIT® AC Series with Enphase IQ 7X, an all-in-one smart module that features built-in-intelligence with an integrated Enphase IQ 7X microinverter, enabling accelerated installation, lower costs and more solar power. Additionally, the integrated Enphase microinverter is field-replaceable, removing the need to replace the entire solar module and yielding operation and maintenance costs savings that maximize return on investment (ROI) for homeowners. The N330E HIT® AC Series is expected to be available in the U.S. in early 2019.







Panasonic and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. – a global leader in smart energy – also recently introduced the HIT® S Series Smart Module Optimized by SolarEdge, which represents the integration of industry-leading solar technology designed to simplify and accelerate installation, and deliver more power to homeowners. The HIT® S Series Module is expected to be available in the U.S. in early 2019.

Panasonic is also demonstrating the Harbor PlusTM Smart Battery, one of solar industry's most powerful and efficient smart batteries with 17.1 kilowatt hours (kWh) of capacity and real power output of up to 10 kilowatts (kW).

"The opportunity for U.S. homeowners to make the transition to solar energy is only growing, especially in the face of rising temperatures and ever-increasing natural disasters," said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager, Solar and Energy Storage Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "Today, Panasonic is not only unveiling our latest HIT® series innovations, but we are also demonstrating the importance of strategic collaboration and technology integration with leading industry partners. Our main mission with these advancements? To deliver solar solutions that homeowners need to increase freedom from the grid and assert energy independence over the long term."

The smart modules and smart battery will be showcased in Panasonic booth #1520 at SPI 2018, with displays specifically showcasing the integrated technologies from Enphase and SolarEdge.

Recognizing partner power

Launched in 2016 in the U.S., the Panasonic installer program boasts an impressive growth in just over two years, now including 18 "Premium" and more than 150 "Authorized" installers. Panasonic also partners with a leading network of distributors, and working in close collaboration, Panasonic's distributor and installer network helps the company reach more homeowners with its residential solar solutions.

At SPI 2018, Panasonic is honoring leading installer and distributor partners who are driving program excellence and generating business success with the company's new partner awards program, culminating with an SPI partner awards event where winners will be announced. 2018 Panasonic partner awards include Residential Installer of the Year, Commercial Installer of the Year, Distribution Excellence, Fastest-growing Installer, as well as the Fastest-growing Company of the Year.

Click here for more information about Panasonic at Solar Power International, and for more information about Panasonic solar technology, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/solarpanels

For more information on Panasonic's sustainable energy solutions, visit HERE.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America