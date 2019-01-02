[September 25, 2018] New Viet Dairy Selects Supply Chain Planning and Integrated Business Planning Solutions from Blue Ridge

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that New Viet Dairy has selected both its Supply Chain Planning and Integrated Business Planning solutions to support operations throughout Vietnam. New Viet Dairy is a leading importer and distributor of dairy, food and beverage products and ingredients, with brands that include Fonterra, Heinz, Lamb Weston, Paysan Breton, Bottega Zelachi, Arla, Casa Rinaldi and ElPozo.

Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning (SCP) technology balances customer needs with frustrating business realities, including erratic demand from regional uniqueness, seasonality and market fluctuations that frequently put pressure on foodservice distributors like New Viet Dairy. The Integrated Business Planning (IBP) solution will support the alignment of New Viet’s revenue and financial plans with its demand supply. Blue Ridge IBP enables enterprises to craft one consensus operational plan that ensures accountability across functional silos. New Viet Dairy is completing a digital transformation process over three years with the selection and onboarding of Blue Ridge Demand Planning SaaS, making New Viet Dairy the most technologically advanced company in its industry. Among the top-100 largest private companies in Vietnam since it began operations in 1997, New Viet Dairy has more than 700 employees in its eleven locations throughout Vietnam and soon in Cambodia mid-2019, with revenue of more than $300 million. “The combination of our SCP and IBP solutions will provide New Viet Dairy with full aligment of financial plans and anticipated customer demand, while also synchronizing all available inventory,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “Blue Ridge’s flexible technology translates to any global market, with the ability to tailor processes to specific business challenges and fluctuations in any region, including Asia-Pacific.”



For more information on Blue Ridge’s experience working with foodservice distributors, click here. Blue Ridge’s SCP and IBP solutions will support New Viet Dairy’s three primary distribution channels:

Providing a large range of food products for the hospitality industry, including dairy, frozen meat and vegetables, sauces, oil and vinegar, wine and beer. Retail: New Viet Dairy supplies a select range of mid to high-end imported brand-name foods to major and smaller retailers across the country, including Big C, Coopmart, Aeon, Metro, Giant and convenience chains. NVD also supplies its own brand, Bottega Zelachi, which provides international grade products repacked into smaller pack size in an ISO & HACCP certified cut and wrap laboratory. About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com . Media Contact: Will Haraway

