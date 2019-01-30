[September 24, 2018] New 4 & 6-Channel LXI Microwave MUX Solutions from Pickering Interfaces Feature Excellent RF & Repeatability Characteristics

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, today launched new four and six channel LXI 50? microwave multiplexers in compact 1U and 2U rack-mount form factors. The 60-801/60-802 high-performance microwave switches feature excellent RF characteristics and repeatability to within 0.01dB. A choice of up to 16 multiplexer banks with any combination of 6GHz, 18GHz, 26.5GHz and 40GHz bandwidths can be supported and control is made simple via 1000Base-T Ethernet interface - enabling remote control from a distance if desired. LED display of energized switch paths simplifies operation. Targeting test operations in hi-rel industries such as defense, aerospace, semiconductor and communications, the units are offered with an extended, guaranteed life of 10M operations for most models - typically the actual life is above 25M operations. A wide range of build options is available to match customers' exact requirements. Comments Bob Stasonis, Drector of Sales & Marketing at Pickering Interfaces: "Both units feature an extremely high level of performance, offering low VSWR, very high isolation, low loss and high power handling. They are ideal for switching 50? coaxial systems that require a high performance from the HF band to microwave frequencies."



Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on their website at www.pickeringtest.com. About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI (News - Alert) applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team. Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005732/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]