|[September 24, 2018]
New 4 & 6-Channel LXI Microwave MUX Solutions from Pickering Interfaces Feature Excellent RF & Repeatability Characteristics
Pickering
Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and
simulation products for electronic test and verification, today launched
new four and six channel LXI 50? microwave multiplexers in compact 1U
and 2U rack-mount form factors. The 60-801/60-802 high-performance
microwave switches feature excellent RF characteristics and
repeatability to within 0.01dB.
A choice of up to 16 multiplexer banks with any combination of 6GHz,
18GHz, 26.5GHz and 40GHz bandwidths can be supported and control is made
simple via 1000Base-T Ethernet interface - enabling remote control from
a distance if desired. LED display of energized switch paths simplifies
operation.
Targeting test operations in hi-rel industries such as defense,
aerospace, semiconductor and communications, the units are offered with
an extended, guaranteed life of 10M operations for most models -
typically the actual life is above 25M operations. A wide range of build
options is available to match customers' exact requirements.
Comments Bob Stasonis, Drector of Sales & Marketing at Pickering
Interfaces: "Both units feature an extremely high level of performance,
offering low VSWR, very high isolation, low loss and high power
handling. They are ideal for switching 50? coaxial systems that require
a high performance from the HF band to microwave frequencies."
Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with
a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product
support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on their
website at www.pickeringtest.com.
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching
and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the
largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for
PXI, LXI, and PCI (News - Alert) applications. To support these products, we also
provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with
our application software and software drivers created by our in-house
software team.
Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout
the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and
value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in
the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together
with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas,
Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries
including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial,
communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on
signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.
