|[September 24, 2018]
New York Life Donates $300,000 to Hurricane Florence Relief Effort
New York Life announced today that it will donate $300,000 to aid
Hurricane Florence relief efforts, allocating $100,000 to Save
the Children, $100,000 to the Food
Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and $100,000 to the Hurricane
Florence Response Fund at the Foundation for the Carolinas. In
addition, New York Life will match contributions by its employees and
agents to these organizations up to a maximum of $100,000.
Ted Mathas, chairman and CEO of New York Life said, "As a life insurer,
we're in the business of helping people when the unexpected trikes. And
we stand ready to assist those communities affected by Hurricane
Florence. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the
relief workers as they begin to rebuild in the aftermath of this
terrible storm."
The company is continuing to work with local staff, federal officials
and its charity partners in the affected areas to determine how it can
best support long-term relief efforts going forward.
New York Life customers are eligible for crisis relief. For those who
are in immediate financial need, New York Life can quickly provide
emergency loans against the cash value of a current policy to help in
recovery and rebuilding. New York Life also can assist if a policyholder
needs a payment extension for a short time, and if a policy has been
lost or destroyed. Policyholders should visit New York Life's Web site
at www.newyorklife.com
or call the toll-free line, 1-800-695-1314, for assistance.
About New York Life
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com),
a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life
insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life
insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's
family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income,
investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest
possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life
insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.
