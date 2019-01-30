[September 24, 2018] New ELiMENT™ Duplex LC Uniboot Connector Offers Highly Engineered Process and Ease of Installation

HICKORY, N.C., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US Conec, a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects, announces the newest addition to the ELiMENT™ single fiber connector product line—the ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot. Building on the high-performance SC and LC ELiMENT product offering, the ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot connector is a low profile, stackable design that provides a user friendly, reliable solution that is optimized for simple factory installation. Toolless polarity reversal of the ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot in the field is effortless. The novel design enables simultaneous rotation of both ferrules while keeping bare fibers from being exposed at any time during polarity reversal. Polarity identification on the ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot can be easily verified through a visible color-coded polarity window. The low profile push-pull housing design allows maximum panel density while the direct push-pull latch provides efficient connector insertion and removal. An optional push-pull tab can be added to deliver ultimate ease of access even in highly congested panels and racks. US Conec's highly engineered cable assembly process for the ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot with use of novel molded fixtures simplifies handling and yield issues associated with typical uniboot designs. An innovative curing fixture and pre-assembly of the Duplex LC connector ferrules prior to polishing improves throughput and eliminates accidental fiber breaks. The ELiMENT Duplex LC Uniboot connectors are offered in a variety of colors for multimode, single-mode and APC applications and are available for use with 2.0mm and 3.0mm OD cables. To learn more, please visit us at the ECOC Exhibition, Stand 523, in Rome, Italy, September 24–26, 2018. You can also visit us online at http://www.usconec.com. About US Conec

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With over 25 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, circuit board interconnect, and industrial and military markets worldwide. Key product developments include single-mode and multimode MT-style and contract multi-fiber ferrules, MTP® brand MPO connectors, MXC® connectors, PRIZM® LightTurn® and PRIZM® MT lensed ferrule technology, IBC™ brand fiber optic cleaning solutions, termination equipment for multi-fiber interconnections, and high precision optical packaging components. US Conec is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies—Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT.







Contacts

Press Contact: Technical Product Contact: Ms. Youa Yang-Xiong Mr. Jeff Hendrick Marketing Communications Product Manager (828) 624-6417 (828) 624-6503 youaxiong@usconec.com jeffhendrick@usconec.com

ELiMENT™, MTP®, MXC®, PRIZM®, LightTurn®, and IBC™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of US Conec Ltd.

