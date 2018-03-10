[September 20, 2018] New Masterflex® L/S® Variable-Speed Console Drives Ideal for All Labs

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Masterflex L/S Variable-Speed Console Drives bring simplicity to the laboratory. With its modern look and small footprint, this peristatic pump sits neatly on a bench or in a fume hood providing simple operation with single-turn speed control. With a flow range of 0.42 to 2900 mL/min, it is ideal for general fluid transfer applications. These handy drives provide customers with an affordable pump option they can rely on every day. A separate power switch enables the user to maintain the speed setting when turning the drive on or off. A reversible motor makes it easy to prim/purge the tubing and pump in either direction. A convenient remote control feature starts and stops the unit via a connector on the back of drive. These drives accept nine different Masterflex L/S pump head types: Standard, Easy-Load®, Easy-Load II, Easy-Load 3, Multichannel, High-Performance, Cartridge, PTFE tubing, and PTFE-diaphragm.



To learn more, go to ColeParmer.com/Masterflex or call our technical experts at 1-800-323-4340. Cole-Parmer has been a leading global source of laboratory and industrial fluid handling products, instrumentation, equipment, and supplies since 1955. Our product lines, including popular brand names such as Masterflex®, Ismatec®, Oakton®, Digi-Sense™, and more, are sold through company-owned customer channel outlets and a strong network of international dealers. We also feature an ISO-17025-accredited metrology lab for instrument calibration and repair. Cole-Parmer responds with excellence to customer needs, and offers application expertise and technical support. For more information, contact Cole-Parmer, 625 East Bunker Court, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In the US, call 1-800-323-4340. International customers, call 1-847-549-7600. You can also visit www.coleparmer.com.

