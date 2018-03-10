[September 20, 2018] New Research Shows 63 Percent of Enterprises Are Adopting Microservices Architectures Yet 50 Percent Are Unaware of the Impact on Revenue-Generating Business Processes

BERLIN and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies bring more business functions online through digital transformation initiatives, the adoption of microservices architectures is becoming mainstream, according to a survey of 354 enterprises conducted by Camunda . Sixty-three percent of companies surveyed are currently using microservices architectures, with “improved employee efficiency,” “improved customer/end-user experience,” and “cost savings on infrastructure and other development tools” as the top three business benefits cited. The global survey was conducted in July 2018 and represents the views of software architects, engineering managers and other experts in application development, across 51 countries and twelve industries.

Despite the growing popularity of microservices, the survey reveals that the majority of enterprises are largely unaware of the impact microservices architectures may have on their revenue-generating business processes. While 84 percent of enterprises factor business workflows into their broader business processes or workflows equation, only 45 percent explicitly document the business processes their microservices are part of. Additionally, the top challenge enterprises stated they are facing or are expecting to face with microservices architectures is lack of visibility into end-to-end business processes that span multiple microservices. Of the companies using/planning to use microservices: 60 percent of respondents is doing so to achieve faster time to market for new products and services, and 54 percent is doing so to support digital transformation and to power next-generation applications.

58 percent run or plan to run between 10-49 microservices in production, and 15 percent run or plan to run more than 100.

Lack of visibility into end-to-end business processes that span multiple microservices (59 percent), error handling issues at the boundary of two or more microservices (50 percent) and communication between teams (46 percent) are the top challenges respondents expect to face. “Microservices architectures provide teams with autonomy and flexibility but also introduce significant new challenges because a company’s core business processes nearly always span multiple microservices, making it difficult to gain visibility into the current state of an end-to-end process and to ensure that errors within a process are handled reliably and consistently,” said Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO of Camunda. “Camunda’s survey makes it clear that while enterprises are adopting microservices for compelling reasons, th majority will be unintentionally limiting the benefits from the architecture and may even be impeding their ability to provide a better end user experience.”



Companies across many industries report they are undergoing digital transformation, with 90 percent of respondents saying that digital disruption has been accelerating either moderately, very or extremely rapidly in their industry over the past eighteen months. Surprisingly, given the rapid rate of change, respondents were not that bullish about budgets. Almost half expected their team’s budget to stay the same (49 percent), while only four out of ten (43 percent) expected it to grow.

Application Development Trends 88 percent plan on using REST APIs for communication between microservices, while only 46 percent plan on using Apache Kafka, 30 percent plan on using RabbitMQ, and 21% plan on using Apache ActiveMQ.

Only 21 percent are facing or expecting to face security issues with a microservices architecture due to a large number of services.

But, more than half (56 percent) expected the size of their teams to increase in the next year, with only 3 percent expecting a decline.

73 percent of firms using or planning to use microservices see it as very or extremely beneficial for building next-generation services and applications.

Nearly two thirds of the organizations surveyed (63 percent) are building some (18 percent) or all (46 percent) of their applications using microservices.

An additional quarter of organizations (28 percent) are considering using microservices for future applications Companies report that the top reasons for adopting a microservices architecture are: Improved scalability of applications (64 percent)

Faster time to market for new products and services (60 percent)

Supporting digital transformation efforts and powering next-generation applications (54 percent)

Giving development teams more autonomy (54 percent)

Increasing application resilience (50 percent) “Our survey found that of those firms using microservices, sixty-four percent agree that microservices are a very or extremely important enabling technology for digital transformation,” said Freund. “And even more see the benefits of using a microservices orchestration engine like Camunda. Sixty-nine percent of firms are using or planning to use Camunda BPM for visibility into end-to-end business processes and microservices orchestration use.” About the Survey

On behalf of Camunda, Researchscape International surveyed a range of worldwide professionals involved in the construction of applications about usage, attitudes and adoption of microservices architecture. This online survey had 354 respondents and was fielded from July 9 to July 30, 2018. Half the respondents were software architects (54 percent), 17 percent were software engineers, with the rest fairly evenly distributed between business analysts, product managers, engineering managers and other roles in application development. The countries with the broadest participation were Germany (26 percent), Russia (14 percent), and the United States (9 percent). In all, respondents from 51 countries participated in the study. The survey respondents spanned more than twelve industries. Finance, insurance and real estate (28 percent) and software (27 percent) industries made up the majority, with telecommunications (8 percent), government (6 percent), Internet (5 percent), and transportation and warehousing (also 5 percent) rounding out the top five industries. About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.



With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome "big workflow" challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

