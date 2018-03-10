|
|[September 20, 2018]
|
New Media Announces Launch of ThriveHive Grader, New Solution Gives Comprehensive Audit on Google My Business Profile
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online
media in the United States as measured by number of publications,
announced the launch of ThriveHive Grader, a free solution designed to
guide small business owners in creating and maintaining their Google (News - Alert) My
Business (GMB) profile.
ThriveHive Grader provides an instant diagnostic assessment of GMB
profiles for three key measures:
-
Presence: The status of the listing and overall completeness of
listing data
-
Reputation: The number of actual reviews, average star rating, and
responsiveness of the business owner on both positive and negative
reviews
-
Outreach: The quantity, quality, and frequency of posts on the
business listing
Based on these measures, a prescriptive evaluation and guided marketing
strategy is proposed to improve performance and business outcomes.
The launch of ThriveHive Grader coincides with Google's focus on making
GMB a top priority for local businesses' online visibility. ThriveHive
is filling a gap where business owners struggle to fully leverage all of
the opportunities that GMB offers. ThriveHive Grader helps break down
ways to improve business owners' profiles, which improves their search
engine optimization and helps to grow their businesses.
This product was previewed exclusively at the recent Google Partners
Growth Summit, where fellow Google Premier Partners could experience a
demo firsthand.
"Google's focus on GMB is transforming the way a local business
interacts with its online resence," said Perry Evans, President of
ThriveHive. "ThriveHive Grader aligns perfectly here, encouraging
business owners to understand their opportunities and then use our
guided marketing process to maximize the impact of these new content and
promotion tools on their businesses."
ThriveHive Grader is free to use and is available online at
www.thrivehive.com/grader/.
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 145 daily
publications. As of July 1, 2018, New Media operates in over 570
markets across 37 states reaching over 23 million people on a weekly
basis and serves over 220,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding
our ability to convert users of ThriveHive Grader into customers for
guided marketing services. These statements are based on management's
current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which
are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its
expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors
that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking
statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time
in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and
it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of
every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those
contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company
expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or
revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect
any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change
in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005197/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]