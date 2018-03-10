[September 20, 2018] New Media Announces Launch of ThriveHive Grader, New Solution Gives Comprehensive Audit on Google My Business Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE: NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by number of publications, announced the launch of ThriveHive Grader, a free solution designed to guide small business owners in creating and maintaining their Google (News - Alert) My Business (GMB) profile. ThriveHive Grader provides an instant diagnostic assessment of GMB profiles for three key measures: Presence: The status of the listing and overall completeness of listing data

Reputation: The number of actual reviews, average star rating, and responsiveness of the business owner on both positive and negative reviews

Outreach: The quantity, quality, and frequency of posts on the business listing Based on these measures, a prescriptive evaluation and guided marketing strategy is proposed to improve performance and business outcomes. The launch of ThriveHive Grader coincides with Google's focus on making GMB a top priority for local businesses' online visibility. ThriveHive is filling a gap where business owners struggle to fully leverage all of the opportunities that GMB offers. ThriveHive Grader helps break down ways to improve business owners' profiles, which improves their search engine optimization and helps to grow their businesses. This product was previewed exclusively at the recent Google Partners Growth Summit, where fellow Google Premier Partners could experience a demo firsthand. "Google's focus on GMB is transforming the way a local business interacts with its online resence," said Perry Evans, President of ThriveHive. "ThriveHive Grader aligns perfectly here, encouraging business owners to understand their opportunities and then use our guided marketing process to maximize the impact of these new content and promotion tools on their businesses."



ThriveHive Grader is free to use and is available online at www.thrivehive.com/grader/. About New Media Investment Group Inc.

New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions to our small and medium business partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 145 daily publications. As of July 1, 2018, New Media operates in over 570 markets across 37 states reaching over 23 million people on a weekly basis and serves over 220,000 business customers. For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to convert users of ThriveHive Grader into customers for guided marketing services. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005197/en/

