[September 19, 2018]
New LiDAR-Driven Security Solution Offers Innovative Way to Secure Sensitive Perimeters
Quanergy
Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D
sensing solutions, today announces a first-of-its-kind LiDAR-driven
security solution. This solution provides a cost-effective and
technology-based way to monitor and defend open and unprotected
perimeters at national borders, airports, railroads, subways, power
lines, power plants, natural resource sites and more. This advanced
technology was developed to overcome the economic, functional and
environmental challenges associated with securing vast properties and
stretches of land.
The innovative security system utilizes LiDAR technology provided by
Quanergy in concert with multiple security experts and the Border
Commerce and Security Council. Primarily known as the technology
that gives "sight" to autonomous vehicles, LiDAR ("light detection and
ranging") operates by reflecting laser pulses off objects to measure
distance, size and shape, and enables machines to sense, perceive,
analyze and react to surroundings.
The solution consists of Quanergy's intelligent security monitoring
system, powered by Quanergy's M8™ LiDAR sensor and QORTEX™ artificial
intelligence perception software. Multiple LiDARs create a virtual 3D
point cloud to easily detect, classify and track physical security
breaches in any environment, day or night, and instantly alert
authorities and direct them to a specific location. The system allows
for monitoring to take place 24/7 and can be powered by solar panels
with battery packs or grid power.
"Technology, and more specifically LiDAR sensing, is the most effective
and economical modern-day solution to help secure vulnerable
perimeters," said Dr. Louay Eldada, founder and CEO of Quanergy.
"Quanergy's innovative technology, developed by industry veterans in
Silicon Valley, can play a key role in solving the complicated
challenges associated with perimeter security."
To deploy its technology, Quanergy partners with system integrators such
as Unalakleet Investments LLC, an Alaskan Native corporation, who play a
key role in ensuring the installation and deployment of systems meet the
needs of governments or other organizations seeking advanced perimeter
security. Quanergy's intelligent security monitoring system is designed
to easil integrate with existing security platforms, and can be used as
a stand-alone solution or in conjunction with other detection and
deterrent technologies such as remote video surveillance systems, long
range cameras, unattended ground sensors and radar.
"As physical security systems become more connected, new technologies
must offer the flexibility to work across various platforms," said
Conrad Celestial, president of Unalakleet. "This LiDAR-driven solution
can seamlessly integrate into new and existing security networks and
will allow us to provide our clients with a more comprehensive way to
secure critical infrastructure and perimeters."
Currently, Quanergy has a small scale version of this solution on
private riverfront property on the U.S./Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas,
serving as a real-world example of an integrated intelligent system for
border security. Current solutions, including ground sensors, cameras
and physical structures, are all limited in their effectiveness, which
is why this particular application was selected as a relevant test case.
"Given the immense size of the U.S./Mexico border, it is impossible to
know what is happening at all points along it at any given moment," said
Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez (D), Sheriff of Val Verde County. "This
virtual security system will create a force-multiplier effect by
providing law enforcement with an unprecedented level of awareness and
allowing us to quickly identify and deploy units to the exact location
of a security breach."
Legislation introduced by Congress, such as The Secure Miles with All
Resources and Technology (SMART) Act, supports the use of
technology-enabled border security as a realistic solution with several
key advantages over creating additional physical barriers. Advantages of
Quanergy's LiDAR-driven system include:
-
Cost: Reports estimate that a physical barrier on the
U.S./Mexico border could cost as much as $70 billion to build and $150
million a year to maintain. Quanergy's LiDAR-driven security system
can be installed for approximately $250,000 per mile, which is about
one percent of the cost of alternative solutions.
-
Effectiveness: Quanergy's LiDAR provides 360 degrees of ground
detection within a 200 meter range, classifies movement in all
directions; the installation can be configured to include vertical
detection of drones and other airborne objects, effectively creating a
dome of protection; it acts as an early warning system for law
enforcement, allowing faster response time.
-
Efficiency: The borders of the United States are vast, and it
is impossible to monitor all locations at once. Quanergy's LiDAR
delivers real-time intelligence information to front-line law
enforcers, enabling them to quickly and efficiently deploy the exact
resources needed to alert zones.
-
Non-intrusive: Quanergy's LiDAR provides superior
security capability in a minimally invasive manner that does not
intrude on private lands or create an eyesore or disruption to the
environment.
"The Border Commerce and Security Council is perpetually seeking better,
more innovative solutions to border security problems, which we believe
we have found in this new LiDAR security system," said Nelson Balido,
chairman of the Border Commerce and Security Council. "Border agents
need to have information at their fingertips so they know exactly where
and how to respond to perimeter infractions. Other technologies that are
available today simply do not provide the complete situational awareness
needed."
Quanergy LiDAR sensors and QORTEX artificial intelligence perception
software work together to provide smart awareness. The use of Quanergy
security solutions extend to numerous smart space applications where
Quanergy is currently active globally. The applications include securing
railroad crossings in partnership with leading global corporations,
protecting industrial sites of Fortune 100 companies, collaborating with
Cisco (News - Alert) on smart city connected roadway solutions, and working with CRON
Systems on advanced border security solutions in India.
About Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Quanergy Systems was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience
of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics,
robotics, artificial Intelligence, machine learning and controls.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley,
Quanergy offers the world's leading LiDAR sensors and software for the
capture and processing of 3D spatial data, and object detection,
tracking and classification. Its sensing systems improve safety,
efficiency and costs in sectors ranging from transportation and security
to industrial automation and 3D terrestrial and aerial mapping.
Quanergy's LiDAR leads in all key commercialization areas - price,
performance, reliability, size, weight, power efficiency. For more
information, visit www.quanergy.com.
