|[September 18, 2018]
New England Patriots and UnitedHealthcare Build a Playground for Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland
Today more than 200 members of the Cumberland community and
UnitedHealthcare employees joined the New England Patriots and KaBOOM!
to build a new playground at Blackstone Valley Prep's (BVP) Elementary
School 3.
Scholars from Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary School 3 watch as volunteers from UnitedHealthcare and members of the Cumberland community build a new playground with nonprofit KaBOOM! and the New England Patriots (Photo: Alan Grant).
Blackstone Valley Prep is a K-4th-grade elementary school in
the Providence-based public charter school network of the same name.
Known as Elementary School 3, the school is expanding and has moved into
a new location that previously housed high school students, yet lacks a
playground.
"We were excited to team with UnitedHealthcare to turn this dream of a
new playground into a reality for Blackstone Valley Prep," said Josh
Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation. "We know the
value of physical activity and exercise, particularly for children, and
this new space will give students a place to play for years to come."
The new play space will give the more than 400 students a place to
engage in safe and healthy activities. In July, students from BVP's
Elementary School 3 helped design the new 3,000-square-foot playground
during a special "design day" event, incorporating new elements such as
a triple racer slide, ripple bridge, superdome climber and more.
"Many of us take for granted that there will be great community play
spaces without putting in the time to coordinate designing and building
them," said Josh Falk, Head of School, Blackstone Valley Prep Elementary
School 3. "We are confident that this playground will mean a great deal
to our scholars and our community, particularly for people who may not
have access to many great playground or green spaces like this."
"UnitedHealthcare is grateful for the opportunity to work with the
Patriots, KaBOOM! and the Cumberland community to build this new
playground at BVP Elementary School 3," said Stephen Farrell, CEO,
UnitedHealthcare of New England. "This new play space will give these
kis a place to play and exercise outdoors with their friends and
families, while creating healthy habits that will last a lifetime."
Volunteers worked with KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit organization that
helps bring balanced and active play into children's daily lives. The
Boston playground is the 3,099th KaBOOM!-organized build
since 1996, the 28th created by KaBOOM! and UnitedHealthcare,
and the 9th built with the Patriots.
This playground build is part of UnitedHealthcare's "Do Good. Live
Well." program, an employee-volunteer initiative dedicated to decreasing
hunger and obesity, inspiring service and encouraging volunteerism.
For more information about the benefits of volunteering and to find
opportunities to volunteer alongside UnitedHealthcare in your community,
visit DoGoodLiveWell.org. Follow @DoGoodLiveWell on Twitter or "like" Do
Good. Live Well. on Facebook (News - Alert).
About the Blackstone Valley Prep
Blackstone Valley Prep
(BVP) is a network of high performing, tuition-free public charter
schools. As a growing, intentionally diverse network of six schools, BVP
offers a high quality public school choice to the families of Central
Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln and Pawtucket and currently serves nearly
2,000 scholars in grades K-12. BVP's mission is to prepare every scholar
for success in college and the world beyond. More information can be
found at www.blackstonevalleyprep.org
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated
to giving all kids - especially those living in poverty - the childhood
they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires
communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national
discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated
with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged
more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To
learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and
join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom,
facebook.com/kaboom
and instagram.com/kaboom.
#playmatters #PLAYceforKids
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to
helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work
better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting
consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships
with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the
full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and
Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more
than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals
and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health
benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health
care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the
businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care
company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or
follow @UHC on Twitter (News - Alert).
