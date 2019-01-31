|
|[September 18, 2018]
|
New Look and Name for Cayman's Insurance Association
The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC), the nonprofit
organisation representing Cayman's captive and alternative risk
management insurance industry, has announced the launch of its new brand
identity, name, and tagline for use when it is promoting this industry
to the world. IMAC will use "Cayman International Insurance - The Better
Alternative" for external communications and marketing, while locally
and with reference to the association itself, it will still be known
affectionately as "IMAC".
Originally established in 1981, the organisation acts as Cayman's
industry representative, working alongside both government and
regulators to ensure consistent compliance and robustness within the
industry. IMAC is also famed for launching the world's largest captive
insurance conference, the annual Cayman Captive Forum. Twelve months
after successfully hosting its first Cayman Captive Forum, IMAC then set
up its Educational Scholarship Fund in 1994. It also played a
significant role in working with legislators in 2012 to modernise
Cayman's insurance law; particularly laws that were related to ease of
business for Cayman's Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) and reinsurance
sectors.
"For 37 years we've delivered the message tht Cayman is a leading
domicile that is filled with opportunity," said IMAC Chair Erin
Brosnihan. "And after decades of effecting change for this industry,
we've come to realise that we, too, have changed. We are no longer an
association trying to develop our industry - we have become the face of
our industry."
Brosnihan continued: "Having said that, it's also important to note IMAC
will not vanish. It will still exist as a member organisation and an
inward-facing entity. What has changed is our global promotion of Cayman
as a domicile, which is where I am eager to see how Cayman International
Insurance will unfold and develop."
Brosnihan went on to explain that the name change was required to
appropriately promote Cayman's multipronged insurance industry, which
has now grown inclusive of reinsurance and ILS. The brand was revealed
to members on Sept. 15 at the annual Black-Tie Gala, a fundraising event
hosted by the association for its scholarship.
"This truly is an exciting time, both for Cayman as an ever-growing
domicile and for our organisation, as well," Brosnihan said. "IMAC was
built on a rich history of captives, and we look forward to where Cayman
International Insurance will steer us in the future."
The Cayman Islands is an international insurance centre with a
40-year-plus history in international insurance products, specialising
in captive insurance, ILS structuring, and reinsurance. Cayman also
hosts the world's largest captive insurance conference, attracting 1,500
captive owners, directors, officers, reinsurers, ceding carriers,
brokers, consultants, and service providers.
The 2018 Cayman Captive Forum will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand
Cayman, from November 27 through 29, 2018. For more information on IMAC,
visit www.caymancaptive.ky.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006084/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]