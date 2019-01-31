[September 18, 2018] New Clients Bring 250 New Opportunities at Sitel's Spartanburg Customer Experience Center

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 2.5 million customer experiences every day, is aggressively seeking to fill up to 250 full-time positions over the next six months for several new and existing clients. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword "Spartanburg". In addition, job fairs will be held every Tuesday at the Sitel Group Spartanburg location. Applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the site team and explore the various employment opportunities. When : Tuesdays, starting on September 25, 2018 Time : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Address : 895 Springfield Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 "This is a great time for Sitel Group in Spartanburg as we look for highly motivated individuals to provide memorable customer experiences for our clients," says David Rogers, Site Director, Sitel Group. "People might think this is a telemarketing organization, but it's not. In Spartanburg, we support clients in the banking, healthcare and financial services industries who need help with inbound calls. For our agets, that means immense exposure to customers who are calling in for support."



The company offers employees comprehensive paid training, competitive wages and benefits, and growth from within. Sitel Group offers multiple career paths and a chance for new hires to work their way toward new opportunities; in fact, 93 percent of our non-agent positions are currently filled via internal talent. If a candidate is located more than 50 miles from a physical location, Sitel Work @ Home Solutions™ employs more than 3,800 associates using a virtual platform. For more information on Sitel's Work @ Home Solutions™, visit www.sitel.com/career-work-from-home.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions. With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences. With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries. To learn more, visit www.sitel.com or join the conversation on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sitel

Media Contact:

Sitel@shiftcomm.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-clients-bring-250-new-opportunities-at-sitels-spartanburg-customer-experience-center-300714561.html SOURCE Sitel Group

