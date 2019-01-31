[September 18, 2018] New RootMetrics® Mobile Performance Report: Verizon Shines in San Antonio

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals Verizon takes the lead when it comes to consumer mobile experience in San Antonio. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 San Antonio Metro RootScore® Report, Verizon earns outright awards for overall performance, network speed, and data performance. However, T-Mobile and AT&T make important strides, with both carriers sharing the call and text performance awards with Verizon. Looking at data performance in the metro area, all four carriers record impressive median download speeds, ranging between 21.9 Mbps and 30.5 Mbps. Notably, Sprint increased its median download speed from 17.5 Mbps to 24.9 Mbps since the previous round of testing. Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds at 12.7 Mbps and 13.9 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to upload a picture to social media in about three seconds. "The mobile competition is heating up in San Antonio, according to our new report," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While Verizon continues to shine in the metro area for its network speed and data performance, it's clear that all four carriers are making data a top priority, aligning with San Antonians' mobile needs going beyond simply calling and texting." This is the sixteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in San Antonio and issued findings for the metro rea. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call, and text tests; and its network speed category, which examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email, and web/app tasks. While all four carriers earn high scores in the network reliability category, Verizon and T-Mobile tie for the top spot. Meanwhile, Verizon earns an outright award in network speed for the second consecutive testing period.

Data Performance The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Verizon takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright for the second consecutive report. However, when it comes to download speeds, all four carriers record fast median speeds ranging between 21.9 Mbps and 30.5 Mbps, allowing mobile users to download a high-definition television show in less than four minutes. T-Mobile and Verizon record the fastest median upload speeds at 12.7 Mbps and 13.9 Mbps, respectively. Call and Text Performance Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T share the awards for both call and text performance in San Antonio. Comprehensive Testing To evaluate the mobile experience in San Antonio, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from July 14 through July 22. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 60 locations and while driving 1,112 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics® RootMetrics®, by IHS Markit, is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often. © 2018 RootMetrics. All rights reserved. FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lori Niquette for RootMetrics

rootmetrics@shiftcomm.com

