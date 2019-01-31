[September 18, 2018] New Realtime Streaming Service from Limelight Networks Wins TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC 2018

Limelight Networks (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced it won the TVBEurope Best of Show Award for Delivery at IBC 2018 for its new Limelight Realtime Streaming sub-second live video streaming service. Limelight Realtime Streaming is the industry's first globally scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that's natively supported by major browsers and devices. The new service also supports integrated realtime data, making it possible to create interactive live online experiences. Streams of live events are typically delayed from the broadcast feed by 30 seconds or more. This often results in poor viewing experiences, loss of reputation when viewers publicly express displeasure, and ultimate loss of revenue. Limelight Realtime Streaming enables organizations to stream live video from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in less than a second, providing onlne viewers with the same experience enjoyed by broadcast viewers. The solution leverages the industry-standard WebRTC video format and Limelight's global edge network to deliver scalable, broadcast-quality, realtime video streaming that can be viewed in all major web browsers without the need for special software or plug-ins.



The TVBEurope Best-of-Show Awards 2018 recognize achievement in the production, management, and delivery of today's media content at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam. "Our team worked hard to make sub-second live streaming at scale possible worldwide and it's fantastic to be recognized for this innovation by TVBEurope," said Steve Miller-Jones, Vice President of Product Strategy at Limelight Networks. "Limelight Realtime Streaming solves challenges faced across industries such as broadcasters, surveillance, gaming and more, and we're excited to see it receiving such a positive reaction from both our industry and customers."

