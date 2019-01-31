|
New Kymeta Products Offer Unparalleled Options for Connectivity
Kymeta-the
communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile
connectivity-today announced commercial availability of its newest
offerings, the mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT, which bring reliable
communications to a broad range of markets.
mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT work with Kymeta KyWay™ outdoor units
(ODUs) to deliver performance amplification and coverage extension. The
mTenna PLUS increases throughput by combining the receive connection of
two to four ODUs, delivering up to 5.4dB of effective RX gain and
signal-to-noise improvement for four coplanar antennas. Once combined,
the signal is passed to a standard modem through an L-band interface.
In non-coplanar installations, the mTenna SELECT switches ODUs to
transmit data from the most optimally positioned unit, switching as the
vessel or vehicle turns or changes direction. "By aggregating up o four
ODUs, mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT offer a scalable solution for
additional RX gain, ensuring reliable internet access at high speeds or
on rough seas or terrain," said David Fotheringham, Product Manager,
Kymeta.
mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT also provide a new solution to solve a
common problem in sophisticated installation environments, where
internet access can be impacted by blocked look angles, high-speed
motion, and other unpredictable conditions. Together, mTenna PLUS and
mTenna SELECT can provide flexible, scalable, and adaptable satellite
connectivity for a broad range of applications, both fixed and mobile.
"Currently, you'd have to use multiple gimballed dishes to achieve 360°
look angles with horizon-to-horizon coverage to prevent blind spots.
mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT allow us to solve the same problems with a
more streamlined and elegant solution," said Fotheringham.
About Kymeta
The world's demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A
global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places
that have never been connected before.
Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications
possible across satellite and cellular networks to deliver a single
global, mobile network. Backed by U.S. and international patents and
licenses, the Kymeta KyWay™ satellite terminal makes high-throughput,
mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats,
and much more.
If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected.
For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.
