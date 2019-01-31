[September 18, 2018] New Kymeta Products Offer Unparalleled Options for Connectivity

Kymeta-the communications company making good on the promise of global, mobile connectivity-today announced commercial availability of its newest offerings, the mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT, which bring reliable communications to a broad range of markets. mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT work with Kymeta KyWay™ outdoor units (ODUs) to deliver performance amplification and coverage extension. The mTenna PLUS increases throughput by combining the receive connection of two to four ODUs, delivering up to 5.4dB of effective RX gain and signal-to-noise improvement for four coplanar antennas. Once combined, the signal is passed to a standard modem through an L-band interface. In non-coplanar installations, the mTenna SELECT switches ODUs to transmit data from the most optimally positioned unit, switching as the vessel or vehicle turns or changes direction. "By aggregating up o four ODUs, mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT offer a scalable solution for additional RX gain, ensuring reliable internet access at high speeds or on rough seas or terrain," said David Fotheringham, Product Manager, Kymeta.



mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT also provide a new solution to solve a common problem in sophisticated installation environments, where internet access can be impacted by blocked look angles, high-speed motion, and other unpredictable conditions. Together, mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT can provide flexible, scalable, and adaptable satellite connectivity for a broad range of applications, both fixed and mobile. "Currently, you'd have to use multiple gimballed dishes to achieve 360° look angles with horizon-to-horizon coverage to prevent blind spots. mTenna PLUS and mTenna SELECT allow us to solve the same problems with a more streamlined and elegant solution," said Fotheringham. About Kymeta

The world's demand for ubiquitous mobile connectivity is irrefutable. A global, mobile network is the answer to connecting people and places that have never been connected before. Kymeta is making seamless, always-connected mobile communications possible across satellite and cellular networks to deliver a single global, mobile network. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta KyWay™ satellite terminal makes high-throughput, mobile communications possible in cars, trains, buses, trucks, boats, and much more. If it moves, Kymeta keeps it connected. For more information, visit kymetacorp.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005853/en/

