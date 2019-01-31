|
[September 18, 2018]
New TomTom Origin-Destination Analysis Enables City Planning
ITS World Congress-- TomTom (News - Alert) (TOM2)
today announced the launch of its innovative new Origin-Destination
(O/D) Analysis which enables city planning and helps to ease traffic
congestion. O/D Analysis offers important tools to ensure that citizens
are well served by the infrastructure around them.
TomTom O/D Analysis combines highly advanced technology and great data
visualisation, all powered by a 10-year big data archive. This new
TomTom service provides valuable insight for urban and infrastructure
planners by allowing them to see drivers' preferred routes and trip
behaviour trends and determine which areas of a city require additional
infrastructure, information signage, new parking facilities or could be
considered attractive for a targeted advertisement or a new retail
location.
Ralf-Peter Schaefer, VP of Traffic and Travel Information at TomTom,
said: "Our Origin-Destination Analysis will allow cities to tackle
congestion at its roots. By understanding demand and patterns of the
everyday movement of vehicles, it is possible to better plan for public
transport infrastructure and to improve the balance between different
modes of transport."
The O/D Analysis service is available as part of TomTom
Move, a web portal offering anonymised, state of the art traffic
statistics, O/D Analysis and Route Monitoring which help cities to find
out more about traffic density, traffic flow and trip dynamics and
discover the real circulation bottlenecks.
