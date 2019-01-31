New TomTom Origin-Destination Analysis Enables City Planning

ITS World Congress-- TomTom (News - Alert) (TOM2) today announced the launch of its innovative new Origin-Destination (O/D) Analysis which enables city planning and helps to ease traffic congestion. O/D Analysis offers important tools to ensure that citizens are well served by the infrastructure around them.

TomTom O/D Analysis combines highly advanced technology and great data visualisation, all powered by a 10-year big data archive. This new TomTom service provides valuable insight for urban and infrastructure planners by allowing them to see drivers' preferred routes and trip behaviour trends and determine which areas of a city require additional infrastructure, information signage, new parking facilities or could be considered attractive for a targeted advertisement or a new retail location.







Ralf-Peter Schaefer, VP of Traffic and Travel Information at TomTom, said: "Our Origin-Destination Analysis will allow cities to tackle congestion at its roots. By understanding demand and patterns of the everyday movement of vehicles, it is possible to better plan for public transport infrastructure and to improve the balance between different modes of transport."

The O/D Analysis service is available as part of TomTom Move, a web portal offering anonymised, state of the art traffic statistics, O/D Analysis and Route Monitoring which help cities to find out more about traffic density, traffic flow and trip dynamics and discover the real circulation bottlenecks.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

