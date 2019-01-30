[September 18, 2018] New McAfee Consumer Portfolio Delivers Enhanced Speed, Effectiveness and Security Features

Today, McAfee (News - Alert) , the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, launched the latest version of its consumer security portfolio, focused on system performance, detection effectiveness and safeguarding people's digital lives. In an increasingly connected world, the new lineup adds benefits that address consumer needs across all life stages. McAfee Identity Theft Protection and McAfee Safe Family are now included in McAfee Total Protection and McAfee LiveSafe. McAfee Ransom Guard and PC Boost have been added to the entire product lineup, which includes McAfee AntiVirus, McAfee AntiVirus Plus and McAfee Internet Security. With these additions, McAfee has gone beyond traditional antivirus to protect what matters most to its customers. "Security is intensely personal, and protection from traditional threats on PCs and mobile phones is no longer enough. People now demand security that addresses the ever-evolving threat landscape while also protecting their identities and family," said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. "Our lineup this year reflects an expanded portfolio that enables our customers to protect what matters to them while delivering on enhanced performance and best-in-class security." "Consumers expect a lot more from endpoint security than just stopping malware; it is about being 'safe' and making endpoints perform optimally, especially if they are looking to extend the life of older PCs. McAfee's focus on safeguarding family's digital activity while looking to enhance system performance is exactly correct," according to Frank Dickson, research vice president, security products with IDC (News - Alert) . Better Performance By offloading malware analysis to the McAfee Global Threat Intelligence (GTI) cloud, McAfee's core lineup of products requires fewer system resources and, when combined with new application and browser boosting capabilities, helps PCs to perform at optimal speeds. McAfee has garnered the highest ranking in AV-Comparatives performance impact tests since October 2016 for its ability to detect while optimizing performance. To further improve the user experience, this year's lineup includes the following key PC and mobile enhancements: McAfee App Boost - Helps resource-hungry apps complete tasks more quickly by automatically allocating more resources to applications the customer is actively using

McAfee Web Boost - Prevents unwanted or unrequested downloads and system activity caused by auto-play videos resulting in reduced bandwidth and resource consumption

Mobile Enhancements McAfee Mobile Security - Fully redesigned to deliver a more intuitive and engaging user experience McAfee Mobile Security for Android (News - Alert) - Now includes machine learning capabilities within the mobile AV engine, which provides more efficient scanning and faster malware detection McAfee Mobile Security for iOS - New Wi-Fi Threat Scan shows the security status of the connected Wi-Fi network and alerts users if the Wi-Fi network they are connected to is at risk

More Effective Ransomware Protection According to recent McAfee Labs research, ransomware continues to rise, with 62 percent growth in the past four quarters to 14.8 million samples. Knowin the importance of protecting against an ever-expanding threat landscape, last year McAfee introduced a machine learning-based anti-virus engine with Real Protect to protect consumers from contemporary threats, which has since continuously achieved top detection scores from AV-Test. McAfee continues to invest in machine learning technology to better protect customers from malware, while adding features that support its commitment to helping customers feel secure. New features include:



McAfee Ransom Guard - Adds another layer of protection on the PC which monitors for suspicious file changes, warns the user when ransomware may be at work and suggests recommended actions for remediation. Additionally, this technology allows McAfee to detect many variants of zero-day ransomware.

Virus Protection Pledge - This year's lineup extends the guarantee to six additional languages. If a customer enrolled in automatic renewal gets a virus with protection turned on, the customer support team will remove it, or the customer will receive a refund. Additional terms apply.* Safeguarding People's Digital Lives With this year's new lineup, McAfee has expanded its focus beyond traditional antivirus to address new threats that are important to people as they increasingly live their lives online. The new lineup now includes features that make it easier than ever to protect what matters most.

McAfee Safe Family - Provides parents the visibility and controls needed to keep their children safer online when they use their PCs, smartphones and tablets Key features and benefits include: Activity reports, app and web blocking capabilities, screen time controls, location tracking, 1-click digital time-outs and more. McAfee Safe Family Premium is included with subscriptions to McAfee Total Protection 10 and McAfee LiveSafe.

McAfee Identity Theft Protection - Allows users to take a proactive approach to protecting their identities Key features and benefits include: Cyber monitoring, Social security number trace, credit monitoring, 24/7 agency support and ID recovery and stolen funds reimbursement. McAfee Identity Theft Protection Essentials is included with subscriptions to McAfee Total Protection 10 and McAfee LiveSafe.**

For pricing, availability and more information on the consumer product lineup, visit www.mcafee.com/consumer. *To be eligible for VPP you must be actively enrolled in our auto-renewal service with a qualifying product installed. If we cannot remove a virus from a device we support (see VPP System Requirements), we'll refund-for the current term of your subscription-the actual amount you paid for the qualifying product, or the value of the qualifying product if it was included in a bundle (see terms of service for details), less any discounts, rebates, refunds, shipping, handling or taxes. The refund does not apply to any damage or loss caused by a virus-we strongly recommend that you always backup your data to prevent data loss. Refer to our terms of service for details: mcafee.com/pledge. ** Free McAfee Identity Theft Protection Essentials: Requires a qualifying free-trial or paid subscription and enrollment in automatic renewal. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See Product Terms of Service for more information.

Fraud Reimbursement Coverage reimburses subscribers for financial losses, expenses, and legal costs incurred by the subscriber as a result of identity theft where allowed by law. See policy terms, conditions, and exclusions here. This benefit is underwritten pursuant to an identity fraud blanket or group policy issued to CSIdentity Corporation.

Financial monitoring features are limited to applications and accounts at our partner financial institutions.

Fair Credit Reporting Act: You have numerous rights under the FCRA, including the right to dispute inaccurate information in your credit report(s). Consumer reporting agencies are required to investigate and respond to your dispute, but are not obligated to change or remove accurate information that is reported in compliance with applicable law. While this plan can provide you assistance in filing a dispute, the FCRA allows you to file a dispute for free with a consumer reporting agency without the assistance of a third party. About McAfee McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that work with other companies' products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection, detection, and correction of threats happen simultaneously and collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices, McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com McAfee, the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005734/en/

