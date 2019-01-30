|
New Report Finds Nation's Retirement Crisis Persists Despite Economic Recovery
A new research report finds that the retirement savings levels of
working age Americans remain deeply inadequate despite economic
recovery. An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data reveals that the median
retirement account balance among all working individuals is $0.00. The
data also indicate that 57 percent (more than 100 million) of working
age individuals do not own any retirement account assets in an
employer-sponsored 401(k)-type plan, individual account or pension.
The analysis finds that overall, four out of five working Americans have
less than one year's income saved in retirement accounts. Also, 77
percent of Americans fall short of conservative retirement savings
targets for their age based on working until age 67 even after counting
an individual's entire net worth - a generous measure of retirement
savings. Moreover, a large majority of working Americans cannot meet
even a substantially reduced savings target.
Growing income inequality widens the gap in retirement account
ownership. Workers in the top income quartile are five times more likely
to have retirement accounts than workers in the lowest income quartile.
And those individuals with retirement accounts have, on average, more
than three times the annual income of individuals who do not own
retirement accounts.
These findings are contained in a new research report, Retirement
in America | Out of Reach for Most Americans? The report is
issued today by the National
Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) and is available here.
A webinar to review the findings is sheduled for Thursday, September
20, 2018, at 11 AM ET. Register
here.
"The facts and data are clear. Retirement is in peril for most
working-class Americans," says Diane
Oakley, report author and NIRS executive director. "When all working
individuals are considered - not just the minority with retirement
accounts-the typical working American has zero, zilch, nothing saved for
retirement."
Oakley added, "What this report means is that the American dream of a
modest retirement after a lifetime of work now is a middle-class
nightmare. Even among workers who have accumulated savings in retirement
accounts, the typical worker had a low account balance of $40,000. This
is far off-track from the savings levels Americans need if they hope to
sustain their standard of living in retirement."
The retirement savings shortfall can be attributed to a multitude of
factors and a breakdown of the nation's retirement infrastructure. There
is a massive retirement plan coverage gap among American workers, fewer
workers have stable and secure pensions, 401(k)-style defined
contribution (DC) individual accounts provide less savings and
protection, and jumps in the Social Security retirement age translate
into lower retirement income.
The key findings of this report are as follows:
-
Account ownership rates are closely correlated with income and wealth.
More than 100 million working age individuals (57 percent) do not own
any retirement account assets, whether in an employer-sponsored
401(k)-type plan or an IRA nor are they covered by defined benefit
(DB) pensions.
-
The typical working age American has no retirement savings. When all
working individuals are included-not just individuals with retirement
accounts-the median retirement account balance is $0 among all working
individuals. Even among workers who have accumulated savings in
retirement accounts, the typical worker had a modest account balance
of $40,000.
-
Three-fourths (77 percent) of Americans fall short of conservative
retirement savings targets for their age and income based on working
until age 67 even after counting an individual's entire net worth-a
generous measure of retirement savings.
-
Public policy can play a critical role in putting all Americans on a
path toward a secure retirement by strengthening Social Security,
expanding access to low-cost, high quality retirement plans, and
helping low-income workers and families save.
To understand the challenges working-class individuals face in
retirement, the report provides an analysis of the U.S.
Census Bureau's Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP)
data released in 2016 and 2017. The study analyzes workplace retirement
plan coverage, retirement account ownership, and retirement savings as a
percentage of income, and estimates the share of workers that meet
financial industry recommended benchmarks for retirement savings.
The National Institute on Retirement Security is a non-profit
organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by
fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to
employees, employers, and the economy through national research and
education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse
membership of organizations interested in retirement including financial
services firms, employee benefit plans, trade associations, and other
retirement service providers. More information is available at www.nirsonline.org
