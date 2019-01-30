[September 17, 2018] New ACI Worldwide Evaluation Demonstrates Significantly Reduced Total Cost of Ownership for UP BASE24-eps on Linux in the Cloud

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, announced the results of an evaluation of ACI's UP BASE24-eps on Linux for banks. Without changing a line of code, UP BASE24-eps, a component of the UP Retail Payments solution, was implemented on a banking infrastructure within a Linux environment, in the public cloud. The evaluation demonstrated that the Linux platform could handle a large bank's mission-critical payment processing needs at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), supporting the same high availability, scalability and high transaction throughput as current environments. It also highlighted the potential cost benefits associated with deploying the solution in a public cloud. "This evaluation of ACI's UP BASE24-eps on Linux in the cloud not only replicated current functionality, but also tested high transaction throughputs that were equivalent or higher than a typical large bank's transaction volumes on average," said Anil Das, managing partner, Payments Practice, Cognizant (News - Alert) , which worked with ACI on the testing. "The results showed this cloud-based configuration could process the transaction volume comfortably and it was highly available." "The open systems environment of Linux provides financial institutions with a wide range of tools and resources," said James Wester, research director, IDC (News - Alert) Financial Insights. "Moreover, the low TCO advantage of Linux makes it a more efficient option for financial institutions, helping them to increase their margins, given the interchange fee regulation that caps revenue. Further, financial institutions have been slower to adopt cloud-based payments technology so being able to provide that option would certainly provide further cost savings." "As we move into an era of real-time and digital payments that drive up the number of transactions per second, this testing helps validate that Linux systems can support the mission-critical, high transaction needs of banks while delivering a compelling value proposition" said Craig Saks, chief operating officer, ACI Worldwide (News - Alert) . "Innovative banking institutions are increasingly interested in the control, flexibility and cost benefits of technologies like Linux-which could provide up to 90 percent lower total cost of ownership-whether running on premise or in a public cloud."



UP BASE24-eps, part of ACI's UP Retail Payments solution, acquires, authenticates, switches and authorizes financial transactions across multiple channels. Drawing on more than 40 years' experience in payments software, the platform supports card, ATM and bank branch transactions through to mobile commerce and internet banking. It has been developed to address rapidly changing market needs, such as real-time payment schemes, by bridging current payments systems with ACI's Universal Payments (UP) solutions. The system is often used to manage stand-in balances by banks, providing a single, real-time view of client balances across all channels and regardless of the availability of the bank's host systems. About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter (News - Alert) @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payment Systems, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo, ReD, PAY. ON (News - Alert) and all ACI product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005362/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]