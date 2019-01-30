|
New ACI Worldwide Evaluation Demonstrates Significantly Reduced Total Cost of Ownership for UP BASE24-eps on Linux in the Cloud
Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic
payment and banking solutions, announced the results of an
evaluation of ACI's UP BASE24-eps on Linux for banks. Without changing a
line of code, UP BASE24-eps, a component of the UP Retail
Payments solution, was implemented on a banking infrastructure
within a Linux environment, in the public cloud.
The evaluation demonstrated that the Linux platform could handle a large
bank's mission-critical payment processing needs at a lower total cost
of ownership (TCO), supporting the same high availability, scalability
and high transaction throughput as current environments. It also
highlighted the potential cost benefits associated with deploying the
solution in a public cloud.
"This evaluation of ACI's UP BASE24-eps on Linux in the cloud not only
replicated current functionality, but also tested high transaction
throughputs that were equivalent or higher than a typical large bank's
transaction volumes on average," said Anil Das, managing partner,
Payments Practice, Cognizant (News - Alert), which worked with ACI on the testing. "The
results showed this cloud-based configuration could process the
transaction volume comfortably and it was highly available."
"The open systems environment of Linux provides financial institutions
with a wide range of tools and resources," said James Wester, research
director, IDC (News - Alert) Financial Insights. "Moreover, the low TCO advantage of
Linux makes it a more efficient option for financial institutions,
helping them to increase their margins, given the interchange fee
regulation that caps revenue. Further, financial institutions have been
slower to adopt cloud-based payments technology so being able to provide
that option would certainly provide further cost savings."
"As we move into an era of real-time and digital payments that drive up
the number of transactions per second, this testing helps validate that
Linux systems can support the mission-critical, high transaction needs
of banks while delivering a compelling value proposition" said Craig
Saks, chief operating officer, ACI Worldwide (News - Alert). "Innovative banking
institutions are increasingly interested in the control, flexibility and
cost benefits of technologies like Linux-which could provide up to 90
percent lower total cost of ownership-whether running on premise or in a
public cloud."
UP BASE24-eps, part of ACI's UP Retail
Payments solution, acquires, authenticates, switches and authorizes
financial transactions across multiple channels. Drawing on more than 40
years' experience in payments software, the platform supports card, ATM
and bank branch transactions through to mobile commerce and internet
banking. It has been developed to address rapidly changing market needs,
such as real-time payment schemes, by bridging current payments systems
with ACI's Universal Payments (UP) solutions. The system is often used
to manage stand-in balances by banks, providing a single, real-time view
of client balances across all channels and regardless of the
availability of the bank's host systems.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal
Payments (UP) company, powers electronic
payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More
than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as
well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14
trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad
organizations utilize our electronic
bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive
suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises or through
ACI's private
cloud, we provide real-time, immediate
payments capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel
payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com.
