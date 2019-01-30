|
|[September 14, 2018]
|
New NSTA Book Helps K-2 Students Learn That Science and Engineering Are for Everyone
Eureka,
Again! K-2 Science Activities and Stories proves that it's never
too early to put a human face on science and engineering. By
evoking Archimedes's famous cry, the new NSTA
Press book helps teachers introduce young students to what
scientists do, how they look, and why science and engineering are
important.
The book's lessons are grounded in 27 children's trade-books. Some of
the featured biographies are about famous people, such as Rachel Carson.
Other individuals are not as well known, such as paleontologist Mary
Anning and recycler Isatou Ceesay. The lessons introduce skill-building,
inquiry-based investigations while highlighting the scientists' and
engineers' work and the character traits tat helped each succeed.
The lessons support the Next Generation Science Standards and are
easy to teach. Each chapter uses a learning-cycle format and begins with
a personal story from the authors that provides valuable insights into
teaching at the K-2 level.
Eureka, Again! is a sequel to the best-seller Eureka!
Grade 3-5 Scientific Activities and Stories. Both books
help students make an important discovery: Scientists aren't stereotypes
wearing goggles and lab coats. They are women and men whose work and
success stem from their life experiences-and whose stories may inspire
children to consider STEM-related careers themselves.
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 50,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
