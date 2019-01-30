[September 13, 2018] New Platform Aims To Revolutionize Coaching

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth sport is widely recognized as playing a positive role in developing life skills that go well beyond sport itself, and great coaches are the key to success. But what does a great coach look like? What training, certifications, and experience do all great coaches have? And, how do you find and engage with them? A new digital platform, launching today, GreatCoach.com, is dedicated to helping coaches, athletes, parents, and sport organizations work together for the benefit of their young athletes. "Currently, you can review, research and rate anything from breakfast restaurants, to plumbers, to physicians, but you can't do the same for the coaches who will impact your child's future," said Great Coach visionary and founder Bill Kerig. The vision of Great Coach is to ensure safety, credibility and transparency in sport. The mission of Great Coach is to foster a safe, enriching, and enjoyable athletic experience or all athletes in all sports. By driving professionalism, connectivity, and transparent communication in the coaching community, Great Coach provides a platform for coaches to showcase their accomplishments and certifications. It will also feature a public-facing database of every coach, doctor, trainer and administrator who comes in contact with athletes. Coach profiles are enhanced by feedback from parents, athletes and other coaches.



Great Coach's Kerig is a youth hockey coach himself. He founded RallyMe.com, the highly successful athlete-centric fundraising platform, in 2012. After selling RallyMe to NBC Sports in 2016, he moved on to found Great Coach in 2018. A former collegiate hockey player and professional skier, he has extensive background in many forms of media, including directing the documentary films, Ready to Fly and The Edge of Never. Parents and coaches are able to register on Great Coach for free. Coaches can complete an online profile that speaks to their accomplishments. Parents can learn more about coaches' qualifications and background. Administrators of sport organizations and teams are also able to utilize the platform to manage the coaches in their organization.

Great Coach is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the heart of one of America's most noted Olympic sports regions.

