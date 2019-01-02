[September 13, 2018] NEWS ADVISORY: Open19 Foundation Presents Inaugural Summit Sept. 26 - 27, 2018

Open19 Foundation: WHO: The Open19 Foundation was launched in 2017 to build a community around a new generation of open data centers and edge solutions. The Foundation's membership is comprised of over 20 innovators in this exciting space, including founding members Flex, GE Digital, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LinkedIn, Packet, and Vapor IO. WHAT: The Open19 Summit is the premier open data center event in the Silicon Valley. This gathering of innovative players in the data center and edge community will feature exciting news about the Foundation's progress in the open data center movement and updates on its goal of building a community around common data center and edge solutions for operators of all sizes. A Welcome Reception for Summit attendees will take place on Sept. 26th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Sierra Ballroom at the DoubleTree San Jose. The full-day, 2018 Open19 Summit begins at 8:00 a.m. with breakfast and the agenda includes: Presentations by Open19 Foundation executves and partners, including Flex, LinkedIn, Vapor IO, Molex, Amphenol, Broadcom, and Inspur

Demonstrations, case studies, and use-case scenarios of Open19 hardware and software

Details around the Open19 Specification and what's to come

Exhibit show floor with demonstrations of Open19 technology



The Summit and reception are FREE to all attendees, but registration is required. WHEN:

Welcome reception: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26th, 2018 Summit: 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27th, 2018 WHERE: DoubleTree Hotel, Bayshore Ballroom, San Jose, CA WHY: Since its launch in 2017, the Open19 Foundation has grown to 22 member companies, many of which are developing products compliant with the Open19 standard. The Open19 Summit provides an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in open source data center and edge design, as well as what the future holds for the Foundation and the Open19 Project. Interview opportunities will be available with Open19 executives and partners. For more information, visit www.open19.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005140/en/

