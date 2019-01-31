[September 13, 2018] New White Paper Explains How to Achieve Equity in Education

While students of color currently make up more than 50 percent of the student population of U.S. public schools, many students experience unjust systems and practices that impact their school experience. In a new white paper titled "How to Achieve Equity in Education," authors David M. Hardy, Jr., Matthew Kincaid, and India King outline five actions schools can take to create an equitable place of learning for all students. "Schools isolated by race and socioeconomics have been proven to limit educational opportunities and outcomes for students," said Hardy. "To create change, it's not enough to simply acknowledge that inequities exist in schools. Students need leaders that are willing to address them. By making systematic improvements, districts and schools can ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education." In the paper, which is published by Kickboard, the maker of the Kickboard school culture system, the authors discuss the inequities that contribute to educational opporunity gaps, and they describe key practices that can be implemented to create equitable learning environments. These practices encompass several areas, including staff recruitment and retention, professional development, teaching practices, curriculum, school policies and systems, interventions and supports, and school culture.



"By strategically working to dismantle and eliminate inequitable policies and systems, educators can close the opportunity gap and maximize their impact," said Kincaid. "With this paper, we are working to provide district and school leaders with practical strategies they can implement to intentionally establish a positive learning environment that embraces differences and provides equitable access to enriching opportunities for all students." "When schools establish systemic equity practices, they can realize a multitude of benefits, from reduced suspension rates to improved academic performance," said King. "When students learn in equitable environments, they grow academically, culturally, socially and emotionally, and they are better equipped to succeed."

Hardy is the CEO of Lorain School District in Ohio. Kincaid is founder and CEO of Overcoming Racism. King is a writer and educator. For a free copy of the white paper, visit https://www.kickboardforschools.com/solutions/equity-in-education. For information about Kickboard or to schedule a free demo, visit https://www.kickboardforschools.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005561/en/

