[September 13, 2018] New Ecommerce Site Connects Independent Artisan and Fine Jewelry Designers With Consumers Seeking Excellence in Handcraftsmanship and Design

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving to kick off the Fall 2018 shopping season The Jewelry Showcase has hand selected the finest independent artisan jewelry designs with focus on presentation and illuminating each artist in various ways. Each artist will be showcased on the site's home page with a featured artist video on a weekly rotating basis, premiering September 15, 2018. With their own dedicated shop within the main site navigation and a full bio page, each artist is presented showcasing their mission statement, creative process, press features, awards and accomplishments. More in depth interviews with the artists will be featured on the site's blog. After a series of in depth consultations with jewelry designers, the founder of The Jewelry Showcase, chose to create a new approach for a curated jewelry website. A veteran executive in luxury goods and accessories her mission is to uplift, highlight and spotlight the designers as well as the designs themselves. Faith Marcus/span>, Founder of The Jewelry Showcase states, "With vast options in a crowded marketplace, we seek to shine the light on the artists, providing an opportunity for them to be honored for their designs, creativity and achievements. The Jewelry Showcase presents jewelry design in a more personal way. It's not just another site to buy a fantastic piece of jewelry. It's about creating a deeper connection between the consumer and the artist - especially for the consumer who seeks and appreciates quality, uniqueness and craftsmanship. Selecting jewelry is very personal and we create that personal experience online."



Whether new, emerging or established, the site is dedicated to elevating all of their designers to their personal next level. The Jewelry Showcase invites new artists to apply for consideration, as they continually review talent. For more information, visit TheJewelryShowcase.com and follow @TheJewelryShowcase on Instagram for updates.

