|[September 13, 2018]
New Agilysys DataMagine™ v8.7 Brings Administrative Enhancements and Automation
Agilysys,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation
hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release
of DataMagine™
v8.7, the latest version of the company's comprehensive document
management solution. The new version will include several enhancements
to the administration of the system along with a variety of new
functionality, automation and simplification.
DataMagine is Agilysys' comprehensive document management solution that
streamlines the management of records on a departmental or enterprise
level by capturing information on demand and permanently archiving it,
utilizing a powerful security framework to safeguard data. The
software's patented imaging module integrates seamlessly with most
business applications, resulting in a fast implementation and immediate
return on investment. Features include electronic document routing,
simultaneous access to stored documents, individual permission levels
and remote data access.
With the new DataMagine v8.7, customers will be able to further
streamline their document management process and increase efficiency
across their operations. Improvements to the administration of the
system will increase flexibility for IT management teams, while
additional enhancements to the system's functionality will further
streamline processes.
Additional enhancements in DataMagine v8.7 include:
-
Enhancements to the innovative Signature Capture feature, which helps
businesses become compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI (News - Alert)) standards
by allowing customers to swipe their own credit cards
-
Improvements to the email service, including the ability to add notes
on documents and resending an approval email after not responding
within a certain period of time
-
New E-Forms module that allows custom web forms to be creaed,
automatically indexed and sent through DocFlow
-
DocFlow enhancements, including:
-
Document drag-and-drop feature
-
Auto indexing of documents
-
The ability to send a Report Archive (DMRA) through DocFlow
-
Lookup functionality added in DM Link
-
iSeries 6000 messages in Report Archive will now automatically end
-
SQL 2016 certification
"DataMagine is the ideal solution for any business challenged with high
levels of paperwork and documentation and is one of the most dependable
imaging and archiving systems on the market," said Max Romanenko, Senior
Director of Engineering at Agilysys. "Based on customer feedback, we
have made key enhancements in this latest version, leading to an
improved user experience and an even more efficient and streamlined
process for handling paperwork, allowing operators to focus more of
their time on other aspects of their business. DataMagine continues to
help businesses save time and money while ensuring a high level of
security and an environmentally friendly process."
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative
software and services for point-of-sale
(POS), property
management (PMS), reservation
and table management, inventory
and procurement, workforce
management, analytics,
document
management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the
hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to
streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs
across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience.
The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and
increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based
upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and
interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate
and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice
Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.
