[September 13, 2018] New Agilysys DataMagine™ v8.7 Brings Administrative Enhancements and Automation

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the release of DataMagine™ v8.7, the latest version of the company's comprehensive document management solution. The new version will include several enhancements to the administration of the system along with a variety of new functionality, automation and simplification. DataMagine is Agilysys' comprehensive document management solution that streamlines the management of records on a departmental or enterprise level by capturing information on demand and permanently archiving it, utilizing a powerful security framework to safeguard data. The software's patented imaging module integrates seamlessly with most business applications, resulting in a fast implementation and immediate return on investment. Features include electronic document routing, simultaneous access to stored documents, individual permission levels and remote data access. With the new DataMagine v8.7, customers will be able to further streamline their document management process and increase efficiency across their operations. Improvements to the administration of the system will increase flexibility for IT management teams, while additional enhancements to the system's functionality will further streamline processes. Additional enhancements in DataMagine v8.7 include: Enhancements to the innovative Signature Capture feature, which helps businesses become compliant with Payment Card Industry ( PCI (News - Alert) ) standards by allowing customers to swipe their own credit cards

Improvements to the email service, including the ability to add notes on documents and resending an approval email after not responding within a certain period of time

New E-Forms module that allows custom web forms to be creaed, automatically indexed and sent through DocFlow

DocFlow enhancements, including: Document drag-and-drop feature Auto indexing of documents The ability to send a Report Archive (DMRA) through DocFlow

Lookup functionality added in DM Link

iSeries 6000 messages in Report Archive will now automatically end

SQL 2016 certification



"DataMagine is the ideal solution for any business challenged with high levels of paperwork and documentation and is one of the most dependable imaging and archiving systems on the market," said Max Romanenko, Senior Director of Engineering at Agilysys. "Based on customer feedback, we have made key enhancements in this latest version, leading to an improved user experience and an even more efficient and streamlined process for handling paperwork, allowing operators to focus more of their time on other aspects of their business. DataMagine continues to help businesses save time and money while ensuring a high level of security and an environmentally friendly process." About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

