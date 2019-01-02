[September 12, 2018] New GSMA Report Highlights How 5G, Artificial Intelligence and IoT Will Transform the Americas

At the 2018 Mobile World Congress (News - Alert) Americas, the GSMA today issued a new report, 'Intelligent Connectivity: How the Combination of 5G, AI and IoT Is Set to Change the Americas,' highlighting how the region is set to benefit from the age of 'intelligent connectivity' or the fusion of high-speed 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). The in-depth report, which draws on interviews with senior representatives from mobile operators including AT&T, Rogers and Sprint (News - Alert) , outlines the key sectors that will benefit most from intelligent connectivity, including entertainment, transportation and manufacturing. GSMA Intelligence forecasts that the number of 5G connections globally will reach 1.3 billion by 2025, covering 40 percent of the world's population or approximately 2.7 billion people. At that time, the Americas region is expected to account for over 260 million 5G connections or 20 percent of the global market. "Intelligent connectivity will have a significant and positive impact on individuals, industry and society, marking the beginning of a new era defined by highly contextualised and personalised experiences," commented Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA. "Augmented and virtual reality will change the way we watch live sports and music concerts, drones will deliver packages to our homes, while virtual personal assistants will manage our lives for us. New 5G networks, AI and the upscaling of the Internet of Things will change the world, intelligently connecting everyone and everything to a better future." Intelligent Transportation The new report highlights how intelligent connectivity will impact the future of transportation, enabling safer and smoother travel. It outlines how 5G networks and AI systems will communicate the location of vehicles, bicycles and people in real time, reducing the chance of accidents or collisions. Data on the weather, surface conditions, road works or congestion can be relayed in real time from a cyclist's helmet and, when combined with AI, could help road users plot better routes. 5G enabled systems will also enhance driving by monitoring the behaviour of adjacent vehicles and responding accordingly, such as applying the brakes, as well as automatically calling for assistance in the event of accidents. 5G will also usher in an era of reliable self-driving vehicles, such as autonomous trucks that travel in convoys or platoons and taxis to take you safely home. "IoT is helping to pave the way towards 5G, with deployments of Low-Power Wide-Area networks on the road to massive IoT. Advances with 5G critical communications and enhanced mobile broadband will bring increasing opportunity in the IoT, including connected cars, smart homes and cities, connected health and more. Intelligent connectivity technology will transform the way we live and work every day," says Susan A. Johnson, executive vice president, Global Connections & Supply Chain, AT&T. Seamless Entertainment 5G promises to fundamentally change the way we consume entertainment, delivering 4K and 8K ultra-high-definition video, 3D video, holograms, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications for gaming and immersive TV, as well as digital services and content for connected stadia. Music or live sports events could be broadcast from an athlete's or artist's point of view with spectators able to access multiple camera angles or replays on different screens or see overlayed information on VR headsets - all from the comfort of their home. Video games will become more immersive and realisti through virtual reality and HD graphics and access to super-fast internet speeds will allow gamers to play in any location without the cost or inconvenience of carrying specialised hardware. AI gaming platforms will also tailor games by making them more engaging and player relevant.



"Over the next few years, there's going to be a huge increase in mobile data traffic, an explosion of devices connected to mobile networks, along with even more demand from consumers and businesses for wireless connectivity and better performance," said Kevin Crull, Chief Strategy Officer at Sprint. "The investment made by the U.S. telecom industry in delivering the world's best 5G networks is going to be key in helping to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and future economic growth and is why we must work rapidly to support the growing demand." Drone Delivery

The report highlights how 5G networks will enable UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) or drones to provide fast, low-cost, secure delivery straight to customers' homes. The network will help to coordinate large fleets so that they fly safely, automatically avoiding collisions with buildings and other drones as well as provide secure connections, authentication and smart autonomous navigation with high-definition video backup and recovery location in case of emergencies. The Role of the Operator in the Americas Mobile operators across the Americas are already making great strides in the rollout and delivery of 5G networks. The US is set to be one of the first countries in the world to launch 5G commercial services. with all four US national mobile operators having announced their first deployment plans. Mobile 5G services are expected to launch later this year by AT&T and Verizon, with AT&T targeting twelve markets and Verizon four. Sprint plans to launch its mobile 5G service in the first half of 2019, with nine markets announced already. Intelligent Connectivity at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 There will be a number of seminars and demonstrations focusing on intelligent connectivity at the 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas. Seminars will include '5G and the Intelligent Edge,' 'AI and the Intelligent Edge,' and 'Powering the Intelligent Edge'; further information on the seminars is available at https://www.mwcamericas.com/conference-programs/agenda/. There will also be a number of cutting-edge demonstrations at the GSMA Innovation City, such as The Live Hive showing how LTE-M technology can monitor and maintain the health of Honeybees and how intelligent healthcare systems are helping to remotely monitor patients. For more information on the Innovation City, go to: www.mwcamericas.com/exhibition/2018-exhibitors/gsma-innovation-city/. Download the report at www.gsma.com/IC/report/. For further information on the GSMA's work on intelligent Connectivity, visit: www.gsma.com/ic. Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 More information on Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 is available at www.mwcamericas.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Americas on Twitter @GSMA using #MWCA18, on our LinkedIn (News - Alert) Mobile World Congress Americas page https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress-americas or on Facebook (News - Alert) at https://www.facebook.com/MWCAmericas/. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit http://www.mwcamericas.com/. About the GSMA The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences. For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter (News - Alert) : @GSMA. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005340/en/

