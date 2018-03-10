[September 12, 2018] New York Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, shares the Core Elements of Web UX

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is a New York Website Design company that is recognized within the web design and development industry for their amazing designs. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998." The user experience (UX) is very important in the business world. With more interactions taking place online, it has become critical that users enjoy a smooth, seamless experience that results in a positive overall transaction rather than a negative one which undoubtedly they will complain about. Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares the Core Elements of Web UX every site should incorporate. Simple journeys. A funny thing happened as technology advanced; people have become much more impatient. Due to this fact, web design should be as simple as possible when it comes to the customer's journey. Users often come to a site with a specific goal in mind and if your goal is to provide a great user experience then you should strive to get those users from point A to point B as quickly as possible. You can do this by reducing steps in the journey, including context-based information on your site, and using an anticipatory linear design. Personalization. Personalzation has become a critical concept in good UX in web design. Not only does it turn a boring, generic experience into a more tailored one, but it also can save time for a user. Common personalization aspects include recommendations, location-based content or services, and adapted user interfaces. A more human experience. The idea of humanization in web design has been around for a few years. The concept is based on designing for how people act rather than for how we interact with machines. By that we mean that machines started simply and understood basic commands. As they became 'smarter' they were able to understand more complex commands. Now we can program machines to understand all sorts of nuances including voice recognition, facial recognition software that can interpret emotions, mimicking an expected human response or using micro-interactions to make users feel more like they are interacting with a someone rather than a something. Focus on content. Often content is the reason a user is on your site, so it makes sense that you should try and shine the spotlight on it. Not only should you highlight content with the design, but you should also ensure that you avoid clutter so that a user doesn't get distracted. This can be accomplished with an orderly design style, using contrasting colors or specific colors to highlight certain elements, and incorporating white or blank space to help users zero in on your content which will improve the overall experience. Incorporating video content. While we just covered focusing on content, one particular type of content that has proven to be universally enjoyed by users is video content. This content type is extremely versatile and engaging and should be incorporated by most everyone. It is important to remember that videos content should be optimized for mobile users as well as using high quality video and sound to maximize the user experience.



Lounge Lizard Top Web Design Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.

