[September 12, 2018] New TalentSearch™ Platform From Dice Leverages Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning To Simplify Tech Recruiting

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group,Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") announced today that Dice, its leading career site for technology professionals, launched the new TalentSearch™ platform. This new platform utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to help recruiters efficiently source and engage skilled, relevant talent with the most powerful search engine available in tech recruiting. TalentSearch improves the speed and ease with which staffing and recruiting firms – and employers who hire directly – identify and recruit tech professionals. New features, including an updated user interface and workflow improvements, exemplify Dice's commitment to delivering best-in-class search and match solutions. "Dice has unique insight into the landscape for the broad tech talent community and the new TalentSearch gives recruiters unparalleled access to the best technology candidates. With more than 11 million unique tech professional profiles – including a holistic view that includes contact information, resume, social footprint, location and more – TalentSearch enables recruiters to increase productivity by reducing the time they spend researching candidates," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "Sourcing for technical talent is time consuming and ideal candidates are difficult to identify, but with TalentSearch's new features, finding qualified professionals has become quick and painless." New features of the TalentSearch platform include: IntelliSearch – This proprietary recommenation engine simplifies the complexity of candidate search by allowing recruiters to input a job description, the ideal resume, or a list of skills to return relevant matches. Boolean expertise is no longer required.

Advanced Search Relevance – Recruiters can filter on details such as level of experience, skills, work authorization, compensation and more. A new breakthrough synonym-matching algorithm connects employers with candidates they didn't know they were missing by automatically including adjacent skills and titles.

MyDice Home – This updated launchpad allows recruiters to efficiently and effortlessly begin sourcing. The new hub puts all of a recruiter's sourcing needs in a central place including job postings, applications by jobs, recommended articles, reports and more.



Additional new features include the ability to tag candidates by skill and custom criteria, a "similar candidates" button, and improved auto-suggest by keyword, location, company and job title. The new Dice TalentSearch will be available for demo during the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas beginning on September 11, 2018. Stop by booth #2341 to talk to Dice representatives and learn more.

About DHI Group, Inc. DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. To schedule an interview with Art Zeile or for more information, please contact Rachel Ceccarelli at Rachel.Ceccarelli@DHIGroupInc.com or (347) 344-7224. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-talentsearch-platform-from-dice-leverages-artificial-intelligence--machine-learning-to-simplify-tech-recruiting-300710787.html SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

