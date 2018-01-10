|
New CA Technologies Research Explores How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Human Decision Making in IoT Applications
CA Technologies (News - Alert) (NASDAQ:CA) today announced its participation in
scientific research to discover how Internet of Things (IoT)
applications can use a type of AI known as 'deep learning' to imitate
human decisions. The research will also explore how to prevent that
AI-based decisions are not producing biased results.
This three-year research project is named ALOHA (adaptive and secure
deep learning on heterogeneous architectures). It is funded by the European
Union as part of the Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme,
and coordinated by the University of Cagliari in Italy.
"The future of all technologies will include AI and deep learning in
some way," said Otto Berkes, chief technology officer, CA Technologies.
"The expansion of complex, multi-layered IoT systems bring both security
and software development challenges that AI and autonomous computing are
uniquely positioned to address," he added.
"ALOHA aims to better understand how applications running on IoT devices
with growing computational power can learn from experience and react
autonomously to what happens in a surrounding environment," says Victor
Muntés, vice president of Strategic Research, CA Technologies. "We will
bring our security expertise to avoid data poisoning risks that could
lead to bias in AI-based decisions, while our agile expertise will help
to efficiently embed the use of deep learning in the software
development process."
Until now, deep learning AI algorithmic processing has largely been
limited to expensive, high performance servers. ALOHA will study the use
of these deep learning algorithms on small, low-power consumption
devices such as video cameras, sensors and mobile devices. This will
enable them to learn, recognise and classify images, videos, sounds and
sequences quickly and with high precision.
The ability of small devices to make smart decisions thanks to deep
learning applications will be extremely useful in situations where human
expertise is not available. For example, an IoT application could
automatically provide a diagnosis for a medical CT scan image in a
remote location.
The outcome of ALOHA to prevent data poisoning could be applied to help
solve AI bias issues in IoT applications and also in other application
contexts, to avoid ituations as chatbot
communicating a racist remark or a translation
application advocating sexism.
CA Technologies supports the development and security of deep
learning applications
CA Technologies will be responsible for the development and security of
the underlying deep learning platform, focusing its research on the
following areas:
-
Security: CA research will include the development of new tools
that can analyse data and detect bias. These tools will be extended to
detect data positioning risks and suggest mitigation actions.
-
Agile (News - Alert): CA will explore how agile methodologies can be applied
to the deep learning arena to align strategy and execution, track and
manage delivery in a predictable cadence, and leverage key data to
measure performance.
CA Strategic Research scientists explore new technologies, applications
and platforms like IoT, robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and more
through diverse R&D efforts in partnership with leading research
communities in academia, government and beyond. To find out more about
this project and other initiatives CA Strategic Research is working on,
please download this booklet.
Learn more about the ALOHA research here.
