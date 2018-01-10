[September 12, 2018] New Logos for Platforms and APT Systems, Inc. Revealed

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a fully-reporting, publicly-traded, fintech company, unveiled its new primary logo along with its family of updated logos on Twitter yesterday, see @APTYsys. The new focused ‘A’ is the evolution of our existing logo that marks the start of a new phase for APT and its financial ecosystem. Management wanted to increase focus on its family of integrated platforms which complement each other, as we promote the development of our collection of financial services and stable coin, Spera. “We are creating a world for our members and this reveal is giving a preview of what’s to come,” says Glenda Dowie, CEO. “We love the simple timeless look and we are excited to explore these brands with our stakeholders and the general public.” We have compiled a solid business plan supported by a really great team, and we believe we are at the forefront of a movement whose time has come. We intend to remain a bastion of creativity while taking calculated risk in an industry that rarely favors innovation over guaranteed profits. Plans are to release platforms for Verifundr, Tyrtrade and Spera, a stable coin in the fall of 2018. Planned additions to these early platforms will allow deeper integrate experiences for members to trade, acquire and hedge.



About APT Systems Inc.: APT Systems Inc. is a financial technology company that is developing platforms, including trader access to proprietary charting tools, via the KenCharts app, and plans to launch its innovative trading application, Intuitrader, later this year. Verifundr is an escrow and payments platform and Tyrtrade is an interchange for Spera. Management also strategically reviews other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations. Management launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc. and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products, acquisitions and long-term goals. Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

On Twitter follow @APTYsys Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO 415-200-1105 Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com Investor Information - http://aptsystemsinc.com/index.php/investor-relations

