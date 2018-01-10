|
|[September 12, 2018]
|
New Study Finds 80% of Americans are Worried about Rights Being Taken Away
With Constitutional rights and issues dominating the current news cycle,
and public debates about those rights being challenged or open to
interpretation, James Madison's Montpelier today released new data about
how Americans relate to, perceive and understand the Constitution. In
this first piece of what will be recurring research, Montpelier found an
overwhelming number (80%) of Americans, are concerned about their
Constitutional rights being diluted or taken away, and 76% of Americans
believe their rights are not as secure and stable today as they were in
the past.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005208/en/
James Madison's Montpelier releases new data about how Americans relate to, perceive and understand the Constitution. (Photo: Getty Images)
The nationally-representative survey of 2,500 Americans examined various
perceptions of the Constitution and its role in their everyday lives, as
well as the Constitutional issues Americans find most important to them
personally, and to the nation as a whole. The study also assessed how
factors such as age, race/ethnicity and other demographics impact
Americans' perceptions and priorities relating to the Constitution.
"James Madison's Montpelier is more than just the home of one of
America's Founding Fathers - it is a museum of American history and a
center for constitutional education that engages the public and connects
the past to the present through the enduring legacy of Madison's most
powerful idea: government by the people," said Kat Imhoff, president and
CEO of James Madison's Montpelier. "It is our responsibility as an
organization to highlight this information on a regular basis and to
lead the debate and discussion about the document that framed our
democracy. Montpelier plays an active role in leading the conversation
about how we, as people, can ensure that everyone in American society
can realize the full promise of human freedom outlined in the
Constitution."
The findings from the study revealed key themes about how Americans
value the Constitution and believe it protects them, the issues that
matter most, as well as opinions around amendments. Full results are
available at montpelier.org/learn/national-survey-results,
and topline findings included:
Protection and Value:
-
Many Americans (76%) believe their rights are not as secure and
stable today as they were in the past - and this sentiment is shared
across all demographics.
-
91% of Americans say the Constitution is important to them and
protects their rights. However, 73% of Americans infrequently
or never think about their rights, unless they're in an educational
setting or confronted with legal issues.
-
85% of respondents believe Americans take their Constitutional
rights for granted.
Differences across Ethnic and Socioeconomic Demographics:
-
African-Americans (38%) are more likely than whites (26%) to
say they think about their rights frequently or very frequently.
-
Americans with $150k+ income (90%) are more likely than those
with under $25k income (66%) to believe that their rights are
regularly upheld and respected.
-
More than 65% of Americans believe that ethnic minorities and
women do not always experience the constitutional rights to which they
are entitled.
-
African-Americans (62%) and Hispanics (45%) are far more
likely than whites (36%) to believe that civil rights is the
most important Constitutional issue to the nation.
The Issues that Matter Most:
-
90% or more of Americans say civil rights, data privacy, voting
rights and freedom of the press are personally important to
them (ahead of gun rights and abortion).
-
However, when it comes to Constitutional issues impacting the nation,
53% of Americans believe that gun rights/gun control is the
most important issue, followed by civil rights (41%).
Amending the Constitution:
-
41% of Americans said the Constitution should be amended at
least occasionally, and only 33% of Americans said they didn't feel
the Constitution should be amended at all.
-
When it comes to adjusting the document for certain issues, for those
who are open to amending the Constitution, 61% say there should
be more restrictions on gun ownership, 45% say there should be
greater gender equality and 42% say there should be more
clarity on privacy rights and data privacy protections.
-
When it comes to amendments Americans want to add, 54% of
Americans say there should be one outlining the right to privacy, 53%
say there should be one outlining gender equality and 73% say
access to clean air and water should be considered a civil right.
"These findings bring to life the significance of race and economic
status when it comes to Americans' understanding of, and relationship
with, the Constitution," said Hasan Kwame Jeffries, author and history
professor at The Ohio State University. "While more people enjoy
Constitutional guarantees today than ever before, this research
demonstrates that full equality under the law remains elusive, and there
is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to ensuring all
Americans feel secure and protected under the Constitution."
This recurring piece of research will be used as a guide to inform the
way Montpelier will continue to engage the public through a variety of
relevant forums, programs and initiatives. Current programming
Montpelier offers to educate and engage people about the Constitution
includes Constitution 101, which covers background about the nation's
founding document and how it is being interpreted and applied to the
lives of Americans every day. Montpelier's Center for the Constitution
also offers various customized trainings to police officers, lawyers,
teachers and other groups. Lastly, Montpelier's exhibition, The Mere
Distinction of Colour, which opened last summer, examines the
history of our Constitution and slavery during the Founding Era, and how
civil and human rights have since evolved.
About James Madison's Montpelier
Set on 2,650-aces in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Montpelier is the
lifelong home of James Madison, 4th President of the United States and
Father of the Constitution, his wife, Dolley Madison, America's First
1st Lady, and over 300 enslaved African Americans. More than just a
presidential home, Montpelier is a museum of American history and a
center for constitutional education that engages the public with the
enduring legacy of Madison's most powerful idea: government by the
people. The grounds feature the historic home gardens, tours,
archaeological sites, 8+ miles of walking trails, local fares, and the
award-winning, permanent exhibition exploring slavery and the American
founding, The Mere Distinction of Colour. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005208/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]