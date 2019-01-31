ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New O'Reilly Book Released on AI and Analytics in Production Authored by Industry Experts From MapR
[September 11, 2018]

New O'Reilly Book Released on AI and Analytics in Production Authored by Industry Experts From MapR


MapR® Technologies, Inc., the industry's leading data platform for AI and Analytics, announced today at Strata Data Conference the release of a new book, AI and Analytics in Production, written for a wide audience of C-level execs (CIO, CTO, CDO), business team leaders, architects, system administrators, data engineers and data scientists.

Authored by Ted Dunning, PhD, board member of the Apache Software Foundation and chief application architect at MapR, and Ellen Friedman, PhD, principal technologist at MapR and Apache committer, and published by O'Reilly Media, the book AI and Analytics in Production, examines best practices for maximizing the value of data-driven applications in production.

Dunning and Friedman assert that value from big data becomes real when the data-intensive applications built to extract value from data go into production. But for that to be successful, businesses must have a way to take action based on the insights from those applications, action that is tied to practical business goals. Running a large-scale data project in production can be challenging, but there are ways to make it easier and more likely to succeed.

The book provides a non-technical but detailed guide to best practices for production based on the authors' combined eperiences and observations of real-world production use cases across a wide range of industries so that readers can gain from what has made others successful.



Readers will learn:

  • The goals, challenges and potential pitfalls of deploying analytics and AI/ machine learning to production across multi-cloud systems, on-premises or at the IoT edge
  • How to best plan, design and execute large data systems tied to practical business considerations
  • The role of multitenancy, a comprehensive data fabric and the powerful combination of Kubernetes-orchestrated containerization coupled with a data platform able to persist data from containerized applications
  • How to develop a production-ready culture across your organization
  • The special issues related to AI/ machine learning in production
  • A collection of fundamental design patterns that can be customized and combined for your own use cases

At Strata Data Conference in New York City, MapR will host complimentary book signings with both authors at its booth on Wednesday, September 12 from 3:35 - 4:15pm and Thursday, September 13 from 12:30 - 1:15pm.


To download a copy of AI and Analytics in Production, please visit here.

Tweet this: NEW @OReillyMedia book on #AI and #analytics in production by @MapR 's @ted_dunning & @ellen_friedman now available! Download it now https://bit.ly/2LCLhHf @strataconf

About MapR

MapR Technologies, provider of the industry's leading data platform for AI and Analytics, enables enterprises to inject analytics into their business processes to increase revenue, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. MapR addresses the data complexities of high-scale and mission critical distributed processing from the cloud to the edge, IoT analytics, and container persistence. Global 2000 enterprises trust the MapR Data Platform to help them solve their most complex AI and analytics challenges. Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft (News - Alert), SAP and other leading businesses are all part of the MapR ecosystem. For more information, visit mapr.com.

MapR is a registered trademark of MapR Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be the property of others.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]



Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy