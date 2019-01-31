[September 11, 2018] New O'Reilly Book Released on AI and Analytics in Production Authored by Industry Experts From MapR

MapR® Technologies, Inc., the industry's leading data platform for AI and Analytics, announced today at Strata Data Conference the release of a new book, AI and Analytics in Production, written for a wide audience of C-level execs (CIO, CTO, CDO), business team leaders, architects, system administrators, data engineers and data scientists. Authored by Ted Dunning, PhD, board member of the Apache Software Foundation and chief application architect at MapR, and Ellen Friedman, PhD, principal technologist at MapR and Apache committer, and published by O'Reilly Media, the book AI and Analytics in Production, examines best practices for maximizing the value of data-driven applications in production. Dunning and Friedman assert that value from big data becomes real when the data-intensive applications built to extract value from data go into production. But for that to be successful, businesses must have a way to take action based on the insights from those applications, action that is tied to practical business goals. Running a large-scale data project in production can be challenging, but there are ways to make it easier and more likely to succeed. The book provides a non-technical but detailed guide to best practices for production based on the authors' combined eperiences and observations of real-world production use cases across a wide range of industries so that readers can gain from what has made others successful.



Readers will learn: The goals, challenges and potential pitfalls of deploying analytics and AI/ machine learning to production across multi-cloud systems, on-premises or at the IoT edge

How to best plan, design and execute large data systems tied to practical business considerations

The role of multitenancy, a comprehensive data fabric and the powerful combination of Kubernetes-orchestrated containerization coupled with a data platform able to persist data from containerized applications

How to develop a production-ready culture across your organization

The special issues related to AI/ machine learning in production

To download a copy of AI and Analytics in Production, please visit here.

