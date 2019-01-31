|
New O'Reilly Book Released on AI and Analytics in Production Authored by Industry Experts From MapR
MapR®
Technologies, Inc., the industry's leading data platform for AI
and Analytics, announced today at Strata Data Conference
the release of a new book, AI and Analytics in Production, written
for a wide audience of C-level execs (CIO, CTO, CDO), business
team leaders, architects, system administrators, data engineers and data
scientists.
Authored by Ted Dunning, PhD, board member of the Apache Software
Foundation and chief application architect at MapR, and Ellen Friedman,
PhD, principal technologist at MapR and Apache committer, and published
by O'Reilly Media, the book AI and Analytics in Production, examines
best practices for maximizing the value of data-driven applications in
production.
Dunning and Friedman assert that value from big data becomes real when
the data-intensive applications built to extract value from data go into
production. But for that to be successful, businesses must have a way to take
action based on the insights from those applications, action that is
tied to practical business goals. Running a large-scale data project in
production can be challenging, but there are ways to make it easier and
more likely to succeed.
The book provides a non-technical but detailed guide to best practices
for production based on the authors' combined eperiences and
observations of real-world production use cases across a wide range of
industries so that readers can gain from what has made others successful.
Readers will learn:
-
The goals, challenges and potential pitfalls of deploying analytics
and AI/ machine learning to production across multi-cloud systems,
on-premises or at the IoT edge
-
How to best plan, design and execute large data systems tied to
practical business considerations
-
The role of multitenancy, a comprehensive data fabric and the powerful
combination of Kubernetes-orchestrated containerization coupled with a
data platform able to persist data from containerized applications
-
How to develop a production-ready culture across your organization
-
The special issues related to AI/ machine learning in production
-
A collection of fundamental design patterns that can be customized and
combined for your own use cases
At Strata Data Conference in New York City, MapR will host complimentary
book signings with both authors at its booth on Wednesday, September 12
from 3:35 - 4:15pm and Thursday, September 13 from 12:30 - 1:15pm.
To download a copy of AI and Analytics in Production, please
visit here.
