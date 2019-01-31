[September 11, 2018] New Relic Developer Program Enables Modern Software Teams to Do More With Their Data and Accelerate Innovation

FutureStack - New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses announced the New Relic developer program, a new initiative that enables the company's customer and partner ecosystem to accelerate their innovation. The program is designed to offer resources and tools for customers to do more with their application and infrastructure data, improve their ability to get data in and out of New Relic, and automate New Relic into their workflows. "As our customers shift to autonomous teams and DevOps, the way they do monitoring needs to change as well. In many cases, they want their New Relic 'user experience' to be a command line interface, SDK or API in addition to customization of our curated dashboards and products so they can customize the way they use New Relic alongside other platforms and tools. Our developer program aims to address our community's needs by providing code, documentation, examples, and tutorials so that engineers can more easily automate the creation of dashboards and alerts, extend New Relic with custom metrics, events and tracing data, and build on New Relic as an open, programmable platform. Ultimately this program will help make their monitoring richer and reduce their toil," said Aaron Johnson, senior vice president, product management, New Relic. Companies have been incorporating New Relic into their DevOps workflows through a rich set of APIs and SDKs. The New Relic developer program extends the company's platform to make it even easier to incorporate New Relic as part of customers' deployment, automation, incident response, and application development work streams. For users becoming familiar with New Relic, the developer program provides a set of use cases to jumpstart their usage of New Relic APIs and SDKs, which will help them get more value out of the platform quicker and do more with their data to drive the performance of their business. To increase the program's effectiveness and transparency, New Relic will also further the company's involvement in open source projects and standards. The New Relic developer program launches today with the following forums, tools, and initiatives: A definitive guide (developer.newrelic.com) for discovering New Relic's APIs, SDKs, repos, and additional resources to support developers so they can easily adapt New Relic to the unique challenges of their software architecture and business needs. With the capabilities launching today-and future tools and programs-the New Relic developer program will provide customers with a consistent and open way to learn and share how to customize and extend New Relic into any workflow.

New ways to access cloud integration and New Relic Query Language (NRQL) data-leveraging the New Relic GraphQL API-which gives customers a single request method to manage and retrieve data in and out of Nw Relic. Customers need to be able to easily define what and how granular cloud integration data from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure or Google Cloud Platform services should be fetched in an automated way. Through enhanced NRQL queries customers can more easily explore and gain insights from their custom query data.

Expanded coverage for customers' polyglot application environments, with the release of a New Relic APM (News - Alert) language agent for Elixir under an open source license. A new, emerging language, Elixir is becoming popular for building scalable, efficient applications. Releasing the Elixir agent as an open source project is intended to empower New Relic's developer community to ensure the agent is maintained to the latest platform release, tools, and frameworks in addition to customizing the metrics it collects to their unique needs.



Resources Read more about the New Relic developer program and additionally the new cloud integrations and NRQL query access with the New Relic GraphQL API.

Monitor your Elixir applications with New Relic's Open Source Elixir Agent. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the New Relic Developer program and website, New Relic GraphQL API and New Relic APM agent for Elixir, including benefits derived therefrom and potential additional features, tools and programs related thereto, as well as New Relic's involvement in open source projects and standards. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at https://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005268/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]