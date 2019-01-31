[September 11, 2018] New Relic Unveils FutureStack Event Series, Helping Customers and Partners Accelerate to the Future

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses today announced the kickoff of its FutureStack event series, with flagship events being held in San Francisco (September 11), London (October 2), and Sydney (October 17). FutureStack aims to bring together leading experts and practitioners to share real-world experience about how to build software successfully at scale. "I'm thrilled to be joining our customers and partners today in San Francisco to kick off another great FutureStack series," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "We're excited to host DevOps teams from some of the world's most innovative businesses, including Change Healthcare, Gannett, and Gap Inc., who will share how they are leveraging the visibility from New Relic to accelerate their pace of innovation and embrace new technologies, including cloud services, containers, orchestration, and distributed architectures." As software increasingly dominates how companies deliver their customer experience, New Relic's FutureStack events aim to help leading companies get the knowledge and tools they need to build software to stay ahead of the competition, with hands-on training, technical tracks, keynote talks, partner programing, and more. Featured speakers at today's San Francisco event include: Adobe (News - Alert) - Adam Pazik, Regional Manager - Europe, Managed Services

Cerner - Chad Hays, Associate Principal Engineer, & Damon Herbst, Senior Director and Senior Principal Engineer, Distinguished Engineer

Change Healthcare - Gopi Devalcheruvu, Vice President, Payments Engineering

Coinbase - Chase Evans, Infrastructure Engineer

Credit Karma - Mason Jones, Senior Staff Infrastructure Engineer

Gannett/USA TODAY Network - Erik Bursch, Vice President, Product Technology

Gap Inc. - Phil Glebow, Chief Architect

GE Digital - Jonathan Love, Senior Site Reliability Engineer

IBM (News - Alert) - Craig Cook, DevOps Coach

New Relic - Lew Cirne, CEO and Founder

RedMonk - James Governor, Co-founder Hands-on Training with New Relic University Each FutureStack event will provide training sessions from its New Relic University program. The program's certification program also now offers online training designed to introduce and enhance the skill sets of teams working on modern applications and infrastructures. Regional training programs will be focused on solution architects and consultants to guide them through measured cloud migrations andholistic monitoring strategies.



Commitment to Partners with New Relic Partner Program Along with New Relic's leading customers, at upcoming FutureStack events the New Relic Partner Program will gather leaders from alliance partners, system integrators, MSPs, and technology partners to explore ways to support joint customers through major cloud migration projects, DevOps initiatives, and transformational digital customer experience efforts.

FutureStack Global Roadshow Events In addition to its flagship events in San Francisco, London, and Sydney, New Relic is launching a series of FutureStack roadshow events in cities around the world, including FutureStack content as well as New Relic University training courses. The North American FutureStack roadshow lineup includes New York City (October 30, 2018), Toronto (January 8, 2019), Boston (January 10), Atlanta (January 30), and Washington, D.C. (February 7), as well as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle in early-2019. Additional locations and dates will be announced in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Region. To learn more, visit: https://newrelic.com/futurestack. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack events, including topics, event details, pricing, and benefits of attending. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. Social Media Links: Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005269/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]