|[September 11, 2018]
New Relic Unveils FutureStack Event Series, Helping Customers and Partners Accelerate to the Future
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses today announced the kickoff of its FutureStack
event series, with flagship events being held in San Francisco
(September 11), London (October 2), and Sydney (October 17). FutureStack
aims to bring together leading experts and practitioners to share
real-world experience about how to build software successfully at scale.
"I'm thrilled to be joining our customers and partners today in San
Francisco to kick off another great FutureStack series," said Lew Cirne,
CEO and founder, New Relic. "We're excited to host DevOps teams from
some of the world's most innovative businesses, including Change
Healthcare, Gannett, and Gap Inc., who will share how they are
leveraging the visibility from New Relic to accelerate their pace of
innovation and embrace new technologies, including cloud services,
containers, orchestration, and distributed architectures."
As software increasingly dominates how companies deliver their customer
experience, New Relic's FutureStack events aim to help leading companies
get the knowledge and tools they need to build software to stay ahead of
the competition, with hands-on training, technical tracks, keynote
talks, partner programing, and more.
Featured speakers at today's San Francisco event include:
-
Adobe (News - Alert) - Adam Pazik, Regional Manager - Europe, Managed Services
-
Cerner - Chad Hays, Associate Principal Engineer, & Damon Herbst,
Senior Director and Senior Principal Engineer, Distinguished Engineer
-
Change Healthcare - Gopi Devalcheruvu, Vice President, Payments
Engineering
-
Coinbase - Chase Evans, Infrastructure Engineer
-
Credit Karma - Mason Jones, Senior Staff Infrastructure Engineer
-
Gannett/USA TODAY Network - Erik Bursch, Vice President, Product
Technology
-
Gap Inc. - Phil Glebow, Chief Architect
-
GE Digital - Jonathan Love, Senior Site Reliability Engineer
-
IBM (News - Alert) - Craig Cook, DevOps Coach
-
New Relic - Lew Cirne, CEO and Founder
-
RedMonk - James Governor, Co-founder
Hands-on Training with New Relic University
Each FutureStack event will provide training sessions from its New
Relic University program. The program's certification program also
now offers online training designed to introduce and enhance the skill
sets of teams working on modern applications and infrastructures.
Regional training programs will be focused on solution architects and
consultants to guide them through measured cloud migrations andholistic
monitoring strategies.
Commitment to Partners with New Relic Partner Program
Along with New Relic's leading customers, at upcoming FutureStack events
the New Relic Partner Program will gather leaders from alliance
partners, system integrators, MSPs, and technology partners to explore
ways to support joint customers through major cloud migration projects,
DevOps initiatives, and transformational digital customer experience
efforts.
FutureStack Global Roadshow Events
In addition to its flagship events in San
Francisco, London,
and Sydney,
New Relic is launching a series of FutureStack roadshow events in cities
around the world, including FutureStack content as well as New
Relic University training courses. The North American FutureStack
roadshow lineup includes New York City (October 30, 2018), Toronto
(January 8, 2019), Boston (January 10), Atlanta (January 30), and
Washington, D.C. (February 7), as well as Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles,
and Seattle in early-2019. Additional locations and dates will be
announced in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific Region. To
learn more, visit: https://newrelic.com/futurestack.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack events, including
topics, event details, pricing, and benefits of attending. The
achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties,
assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's
actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further
information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other
results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is
included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time,
including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the
captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these
documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations
website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005269/en/
