[September 10, 2018] New report confirms global market opportunity for 5G Fixed Wireless Access

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of 5G, additional spectrum and advances in network equipment and Consumer Premise Equipment (CPE) are transforming the fixed wireless access from a 'last resort' broadband option into a viable competitive alternative, according to a new report by Mobile Ecosystem. The study found that fixed wireless access is becoming a viable alternative to other broadband technologies, including trditFibre-to-the-Home (FTTP) in certain markets if the operator carefully considers the end-to-end solution to ensure that Fixed Wireless offers a viable alternative to traditional Fixed Broadband services. Providing a detailed analysis of the business case for fixed wireless access in different scenarios, the report -- titled The Business Case for Fixed Wireless Access and commissioned by NetComm -- reveals the technical, market and business drivers that are merging to enhance the market opportunity for fixed wireless access in developed country markets, primarily in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. The report highlights a host of new market and business drivers that are compelling operators to take a fresh look at fixed wireless access as a commercially viable option in urban, suburban, and rural markets. "Even with all the spectrum, technology and policy elements coming together to create the perfect landscape for fixed wireless to become part of the mainstream broadband mix, there is no one-size-fits all solution," said Mark Lowenstein, Managing Director at Mobile Ecosystem and author of the report. "The business case for FWA varies not only from country to country but literally by city and neighbourhood, with ey factors such as the fixed broadband situation, the existence and cost of fiber-based solutions, population density, topography and available/planned spectrum capacity all coming into play."



For dense urban markets, the report highlights that mmWave provides a good alternative, especially where FTTP is costly to install. In lower-density urban/dense suburban scenarios, the expected availability of 3.5 GHz spectrum is expected to make fixed wireless access viable in sub-6 GHz spectrum for both 5G and LTE in a number of markets. "Careful consideration also needs to be taken when it comes to CPE as it is an integral part of the overall solution and needs to ensure the speed, reliability and support required in Fixed Broadband, unlike mobile broadband," continued Lowenstein. "AT&T in the U.S. and NBN in Australia both provide examples of major operators that have rolled out fixed wireless access in rural areas. while Verizon's planned launch of fixed wireless access over 5G mmWave spectrum is potentially game changing and being closely watched by the industry and others are expected to follow."

"We are in the early days of a new era for fixed wireless which will see it move to become a viable alternative not only in rural areas," said Els Baert, Director of Technology Strategy, NetComm, a leading developer of Fixed Wireless CPE devices. "But the report is spot-on when it says there is not a one-size-fits-all approach -- that is exactly why we work closely with operators to develop solutions that meet their needs," added Baert. "We have more than 10 years' experience in building Fixed Wireless CPE and have developed a range of best practices to ensure that the solution can compete with traditional fixed broadband services. For example, optimized installation and antenna design will play a key role for operators to be successful in this space. Through the framework the report provides for operators and other ecosystem players to assess whether FWA provides a viable option for broadband in their geography, market situation, or context, we are confident many operators will see fixed wireless as a significant opportunity as we enter the 5G era." The report compares 5G mmWave and 5G/LTE sub- 6 GHz based options. It also compares the fixed wireless access option to Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-distribution point (FTTdp) solutions, plotting Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Operating Expenditure (OpEx), Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and installation variables against key market factors such as density, spectrum breadth and depth, and topography to develop a revenue model. To read the full report, visit: mwca2018.netcommwireless.com. About NetComm NetComm (ASX: NTC) is a global developer of solutions that bridge the gap between fibre and the home, device or machine. In a world where everyone's connected life matters, Fixed Wireless broadband, wireless M2M/Industrial IoT and Fibre to the distribution point (FTTdp) solutions are specially engineered for challenging deployments. At NetComm we understand that no one-solution fits all. Every operator, carrier and enterprise is different, so we build the right VDSL, Gfast, 4G and 5G solution to meet specific network, market and geographic conditions worldwide. Established in 1982, NetComm is a globally renowned innovator of world-first data communications technologies. www.netcommwireless.com Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180830/2224711-1LOGO SOURCE NetComm

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]