New York City Comes Together on September 23 to Walk4Hearing

Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA):

What: NYC Walk4Hearing

When: Sunday, September 23, 2018

Where: Riverside Park, New York, NY

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us on September 23 for the 2018 NYC Walk4Hearing. The NYC Walk4Hearing brings together people with hearing loss and their families and friends to raise awareness and support others in the local community.

The theme for this year's Walk4Hearing is the importance of getting your hearing screened. Let us know you are taking charge of your hearing health and use #screenURhearing on Twitter (News - Alert) and other social media posts. A hearing screening van will be present at the NYC Walk4Hearing provided by the Center for Hearing and Communication.

This year's NYC Walk4Hearing Honorary Business Chair is Dr. Larry Lustig, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Columbia University/NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Lustig remarked, "The Walk4Hearing is one of my favorite activities of the year. It is a wonderful way to celebrate with family and friends, andbring attention to hearing loss in the New York City area. I am honored to be involved in this event and congratulate HLAA for their work on behalf of consumers with hearing loss for nearly 40 years."







Both national and local sponsors are integral to the success of the Walk4Hearing. Their involvement typically consists of much more than financial support. Many companies form their own teams who take part in the Walk and also have volunteers who assist with many Walk logistics. This year, we are pleased to welcome CaptionCall as a new national sponsor at the Capital level. With CaptionCall's generous support we can now reach even more people to help them on their hearing loss journey.

HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 Walk4Hearing sponsors:

National Sponsors

Capital

CaptionCall

Premier

CapTel Captioned Telephone

Platinum

MED-EL

Silver

Advanced Bionics

Cochlear Americas

Hamilton CapTel

hi HealthInnovations

Local Sponsors

Platinum

Columbia University Medical Center

The Shubert Organization

Gold

Metro Sound Pros

NY Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai

NYU Cochlear Implant Center

Weill Cornell Medical Center

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. Call 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org for more information.

