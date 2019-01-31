|
|[September 07, 2018]
New York City Comes Together on September 23 to Walk4Hearing
Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA):
What: NYC
Walk4Hearing
When: Sunday, September 23, 2018
Where: Riverside Park, New York, NY
The Hearing
Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us on
September 23 for the 2018 NYC
Walk4Hearing. The NYC Walk4Hearing brings together people with
hearing loss and their families and friends to raise awareness and
support others in the local community.
The theme for this year's Walk4Hearing is the importance of getting your hearing
screened. Let us know you are taking charge of your hearing health
and use #screenURhearing
on Twitter (News - Alert) and other social media posts. A hearing screening van will be
present at the NYC Walk4Hearing provided by the Center
for Hearing and Communication.
This year's NYC Walk4Hearing Honorary Business Chair is Dr. Larry
Lustig, chair of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at
Columbia University/NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Lustig remarked, "The
Walk4Hearing is one of my favorite activities of the year. It is a
wonderful way to celebrate with family and friends, andbring attention
to hearing loss in the New York City area. I am honored to be involved
in this event and congratulate HLAA for their work on behalf of
consumers with hearing loss for nearly 40 years."
Both national and local sponsors are integral to the success of the
Walk4Hearing. Their involvement typically consists of much more than
financial support. Many companies form their own teams who take part in
the Walk and also have volunteers who assist with many Walk logistics.
This year, we are pleased to welcome CaptionCall
as a new national sponsor at the Capital level. With CaptionCall's
generous support we can now reach even more people to help them on their
hearing loss journey.
HLAA would like to recognize and thank all our 2018 Walk4Hearing
sponsors:
National Sponsors
Capital
CaptionCall
Premier
CapTel
Captioned Telephone
Platinum
MED-EL
Silver
Advanced
Bionics
Cochlear
Americas
Hamilton
CapTel
hi
HealthInnovations
Local Sponsors
Platinum
Columbia
University Medical Center
The
Shubert Organization
Gold
Metro
Sound Pros
NY
Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
NYU
Cochlear Implant Center
Weill
Cornell Medical Center
About the Hearing Loss Association of America
The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), founded in 1979, opens
the world of communication to people with hearing loss through
information, education, support and advocacy. Call 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org
for more information.
