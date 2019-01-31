|
New Healthcare Alliance Launches Alternative Payment Model for Addiction Recovery
A national multi-sector alliance of healthcare industry leaders,
including Leavitt
Partners, Facing
Addiction with NCADD (The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug
Dependence) and Remedy
Partners, along with other leading healthcare companies, today
announced the Addiction Recovery Medical Home (ARMH) model, an
Alternative Payment Model (APM) engineered to provide patients with a
long-term, comprehensive and integrated pathway to treatment and
recovery. The Alliance for Recovery-Centered Addiction Health Services
(Alliance) released a year-long consensus report at today's Summit for
Addiction Recovery Payment Reform.
"As addiction to alcohol and other drugs now impacts 1 in 3 households
in America, we must urgently work to turn the tide on this health
crisis," said Greg Williams, a person in long-term recovery and Facing
Addiction with NCADD's Executive Vice President. "In late 2016, the U.S.
Surgeon General issued the seminal report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health: Facing
Addiction In America. In this report, an urgent call to action for
mainstream health systems to begin integration of substance use health
services was afforded an entire chapter, and the industry leaders in
this Alliance have responded in unprecedented fashion to that call."
The ARMH framework establishes a broad continuum of care ranging from
emergent and stabilizing acute-care settings to community-based services
and support that are essential to managing patient needs in a chronic
disease model. The proposed payment model - which incorporates aspects
of fee-for-service, episodes-of-care, quality-adjustments and
shared-savings - promotes improved integration of treatment and recovery
resources with corresponding financial incentives that benefit all
stakeholders when the patient is well managed by a multi-disciplinary
care team.
"The current payment models have failed to encourage the lasting
recovery of the millions of people who are dealing with addiction," said
Chris Garcia, Chief Executive Officer at Remedy Partners. "The ARMH
model offers the potential to refocus the energies of physicians and
other care givers on what matters, helping the patient on the pathway to
lasting recovery."
"We see the most progress in healthcare when the clinical and the
economic incentives are aligned. Treating ubstance use is tough enough,
but without a thoughtful economic system in place, it is going to
be very slow going," said David Shulkin, MD, Former Secretary, U.S.
Department of Veteran Affairs and Chairman, Remedy Partners National
Advisory Board. "The addiction recovery medical home model of care
aligns the interests of patients, providers and payers through a
new risk-based payment methodology. Combined with the right therapeutic
approaches to care, this payment system is the type of innovation that
we need to accelerate our progress in dealing with the opioid crisis."
"One of the greatest impediments to sustained recovery for patients is
that various programs and treatment settings operate in isolation from
one another with limitations in requisite information-sharing with other
key parties," said Anne Marie Polak, Senior Director at Leavitt
Partners. "We are proud to say that the ARMH model is designed with the
flexibility to meet providers and patients where they are, while
honoring chronic disease management principles that will improve the
coordination and application of care and recovery support."
"Having lost a father, brother, and sister to the scourge of addiction,
I have come to a deep appreciation for the difficult road to
value-based payment expert. "The profound human cost borne by families
value-based payment expert. "The profound human cost borne by families
and those struggling with alcohol and other drugs is incalculable. This
work is perfectly timed with the unique coalescence of the worst drug
epidemic in our nation's history, a shifting payment landscape towards
value and outcomes, and the irrefutable evidence regarding the chronic
nature of addiction."
The Alliance intends to pilot the ARMH model in at least two markets
beginning in 2019. A rigorous research methodology will be developed and
leveraged to study the effects of the model when compared to non-ARMH
models of care and to study correlations between specific model tenets
and the corresponding outputs. For more information about phase one of
this work please visit: www.incentivizerecovery.org.
About The Alliance for Recovery-Centered Addiction Health Services
Members
of the Alliance include major commercial insurance plans, health care
associations, health systems, and stakeholder groups. Since August 2017,
the Alliance convened clinical, addiction, information technology,
primary care, social, regulatory, and policy expertise logging hundreds
of hours of work group meetings, ratifying principles and outputs.
Alliance Members Include: Anthem, AmeriHealth Caritas, American Hospital
Association, Beacon Health Options, CaseSource, Facing Addiction with
NCADD, FAVOR Greenville, Healthcare Financial Management Association,
Intermountain Healthcare, Leavitt Partners, Remedy Partners, and Third
Horizon Strategies. For more information about the work of the Alliance
please visit: www.incentivizerecovery.org.
About Leavitt Partners
Leavitt Partners is a health care
intelligence business. The firm helps clients successfully navigate the
evolving role of value in health care by informing, advising, and
convening industry leaders on value market analytics, alternative
payment models, federal strategies, insurance market insights, and
alliances. Through its family of businesses, the firm provides
investment support, data and analytics, member-based alliances, and
direct services to clients to support decision-making strategies in the
value economy. For more information please visit www.LeavittPartners.com.
About Facing Addiction with NCADD
Facing Addiction with
NCADD is a national non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the
voices of the more than 45 million Americans and their families directly
impacted by addiction. Facing Addiction is bringing together the best
resources in the field in order to reduce the human and social costs of
addiction, every year, until this public health crisis is eliminated. To
learn more, visit www.facingaddiction.org
About Remedy Partners
Remedy Partners delivers software and
services that enable payers, employers and at-risk providers to organize
and finance healthcare delivery around a patient's episode of care. For
healthcare providers, Remedy Partners' software, analytics and
administrative services support bundled payment contracts with Medicare
and commercial insurers, often through shared-risk partnerships. For
payers, Remedy Partners empowers the development of bundled payment
contracting programs and guides the development of bundled payment
networks. Remedy Partners presently delivers its services to partners at
more than 1,000 healthcare locations nationwide. To learn more, visit www.remedypartners.com
or find us on Twitter @RemedyPartners or on LinkedIn.
