New Date for Extraordinary General Meeting 2018 in Invuo Technologies AB (publ)

On 3 September 2018, Invuo Technologies AB (publ) announced that an extraordinary general meeting will be held on 1 October 2018. The company announces today that the extraordinary general meeting will be held on 9 October 2018.

The information was distributed for disclosure at 08:50 CEST on 7 September 2018.

John Longhurst, CEO, john.longhurst@invuo.com +46-8-564-878-00

Martin Schedin, CFO, martin.schedin@invuo.com +46-8-564-878-00

About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet™ and distribution of eproducts.

www.invuo.com

