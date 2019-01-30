[September 06, 2018] New App Uses Facial Recognition On Public Officials To Grow Civic Engagement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new app for iPhone and Android aims to make civic engagement for everyone easier with a facial recognition feature for public officials. The "Name to a Face" feature, part of the CVX Civic Engagement app, allows users to snap a picture of an unknown public or elected official and instantly see their name and office. The feature uses AI and machine learning to compare pictures against CVX's database of public officials, which currently includes all members of the U.S. Senate and House, the President, Vice-President, and all 50 U.S. state governors and will grow to include several candidates in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. Russ Jowell, the app's creator and Founder of CVX Technology, says the feature is a great complement to the app's existing suite of civic engagement tools. "While there is an abundance of energy and enthusiasm amongst Americans to engage with their government, the actual process can still be intimidating. Our app aims to make government and civic data easier for everyone to acces and analyze so that they can be better equipped to take meaningful actions for change," says Jowell.



In addition to the "Name to a Face" feature, CVX also allows users to view direct contact information for their elected officials at the federal, state, and local level based on their street address, track and search legislation being considered in all 50 statehouses as well as the U.S. Capitol, and view upcoming elections and candidates for them. The "Name to a Face" feature is currently only available on iPhone, but will soon be available on Android as well. The app is free to download for iPhone and Android. To view a demo video for "Name to a Face", click here: http://goo.gl/SMVNT6

