|[September 06, 2018]
News America Marketing and Toshiba Team Up to Deliver Next-Generation Incentive and Media Solutions
Toshiba (News - Alert) LEAD Conference: News America Marketing (NAM), the premier media
and marketing services partner for some of the world's most successful
brands and retailers, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Toshiba),
the global leader of integrated in-store and retail solutions, are
teaming up. The companies plan to work together in three incentive
areas: at-register, in-aisle and at-home.
"We know from the data that, even with all the disruption of e-commerce,
90% of CPG shopping is still done in physical stores, and we believe,
especially in grocery, that as long as retailers embrace new
technologies and omni-channel marketing tools to enhance the shopping
experience, physical stores will remain a significant and transforming
form of the shopping experience for families into the future," said Zack
Storer, Chief Growth Officer, EVP, Digital, Data and Emerging
Technologies, News America Marketing.
Many of the tools used today by marketers and retailers to incentivize
consumers date back to the early twentieth century and continue to
evolve to become more relevant. "Processing and handling across much of
the retail space has relied on mechanisms and systems largely unchanged
over time, making them ripe for innovation to become more efficient with
manufacturers and retailers. We are now building the future generation
of flexible incentive platforms in support of streamlined shopping
experiences across mobile, the store, at-home and wherever shoppers make
decisions," said Storer.
"Sixty-two percent of consumers prefer the hysical store as the place
to find information about new products, much more so than social media,
websites or search engines according to our primary research," said John
Pistone, Director of Strategic Alliances at Toshiba Global Commerce
Solutions. "We see the collaboration with News America Marketing as a
way to offer greater personalization to elevate the shopping
experience," he said.
Retailers and brands will benefit from the products developed with this
alliance. News America Marketing aggregates over 150 billion coupons per
year by creating broad reach, omnichannel networks that enable brand
marketers to plan and execute campaigns efficiently and intelligently.
Toshiba, serving over 80% of the U.S. multi-lane industry, is a trusted
partner of the retail industry and understands the complexities of point
of sale innovation. Together these companies can lead the industry
forward and cultivate an ecosystem of innovation and cross-industry
collaboration that will change how marketers perceive, utilize and value
the media channels and impressions they can activate within the physical
store environment.
"We are committed to investing in our media and incentive product
portfolio to meet the needs of both our retailer and brand partners,"
said Ajay Singh, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of
News America Marketing.
About News America Marketing
News
America Marketing (NAM) is the premier media and marketing services
partner for some of the world's most successful brands and retailers.
These firms rely on NAM 's broad, proven and proprietary network of
shopper media, incentives, custom merchandising and consultative
services to influence shoppers across the path to purchase in the U.S.
and Canada. NAM solutions and incentive strategies are available via
multiple distribution channels, including at-home, in-store and digital,
primarily under the SmartSource brand name and through the Checkout 51
mobile application. News America Marketing, headquartered in New York,
is a subsidiary of News Corp (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and
can be visited online at newsamerica.com.
