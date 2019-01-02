[September 06, 2018] News America Marketing and Toshiba Team Up to Deliver Next-Generation Incentive and Media Solutions

Toshiba (News - Alert) LEAD Conference: News America Marketing (NAM), the premier media and marketing services partner for some of the world's most successful brands and retailers, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Toshiba), the global leader of integrated in-store and retail solutions, are teaming up. The companies plan to work together in three incentive areas: at-register, in-aisle and at-home. "We know from the data that, even with all the disruption of e-commerce, 90% of CPG shopping is still done in physical stores, and we believe, especially in grocery, that as long as retailers embrace new technologies and omni-channel marketing tools to enhance the shopping experience, physical stores will remain a significant and transforming form of the shopping experience for families into the future," said Zack Storer, Chief Growth Officer, EVP, Digital, Data and Emerging Technologies, News America Marketing. Many of the tools used today by marketers and retailers to incentivize consumers date back to the early twentieth century and continue to evolve to become more relevant. "Processing and handling across much of the retail space has relied on mechanisms and systems largely unchanged over time, making them ripe for innovation to become more efficient with manufacturers and retailers. We are now building the future generation of flexible incentive platforms in support of streamlined shopping experiences across mobile, the store, at-home and wherever shoppers make decisions," said Storer. "Sixty-two percent of consumers prefer the hysical store as the place to find information about new products, much more so than social media, websites or search engines according to our primary research," said John Pistone, Director of Strategic Alliances at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "We see the collaboration with News America Marketing as a way to offer greater personalization to elevate the shopping experience," he said.



Retailers and brands will benefit from the products developed with this alliance. News America Marketing aggregates over 150 billion coupons per year by creating broad reach, omnichannel networks that enable brand marketers to plan and execute campaigns efficiently and intelligently. Toshiba, serving over 80% of the U.S. multi-lane industry, is a trusted partner of the retail industry and understands the complexities of point of sale innovation. Together these companies can lead the industry forward and cultivate an ecosystem of innovation and cross-industry collaboration that will change how marketers perceive, utilize and value the media channels and impressions they can activate within the physical store environment. "We are committed to investing in our media and incentive product portfolio to meet the needs of both our retailer and brand partners," said Ajay Singh, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of News America Marketing.

About News America Marketing News America Marketing (NAM) is the premier media and marketing services partner for some of the world's most successful brands and retailers. These firms rely on NAM 's broad, proven and proprietary network of shopper media, incentives, custom merchandising and consultative services to influence shoppers across the path to purchase in the U.S. and Canada. NAM solutions and incentive strategies are available via multiple distribution channels, including at-home, in-store and digital, primarily under the SmartSource brand name and through the Checkout 51 mobile application. News America Marketing, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at newsamerica.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005767/en/

