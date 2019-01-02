|
|[September 06, 2018]
New Investment Group, Military Veteran Partners, Launches to Develop Businesses Focused on Improving Employment Opportunities for Veterans
A new Veteran-focused investment and advisory services company announced
this week that it is open for business and ready to help America's 20.4
million Veterans improve their employment and economic opportunities.
Military
Veteran Partners (MVP), which has made an initial $20 million
investment in businesses committed to Veteran hiring, is seeking to
broaden its impact by partnering with entrepreneurs and leading
companies to improve the lives, careers, and businesses of American
Veterans and their families.
"Veterans represent one of the richest veins of talent in our nation,"
says Steve
Cloetingh, CEO of MVP. "Selfless and mission-driven, Veterans bring
disruptive skills and values to the business world. Our model leverages
those advantages to build businesses, empower Veteran entrepreneurs, and
accelerate the acceptance of Veterans as great employees for the
national economy."
Putting Dollars and Veteran Talent to Work
The MVP model has already shown success through strategic investments of
capital and value-added services to seven owners of JDog Junk Removal &
Hauling, a franchise owned and operated by Veterans and their families.
MVP's investment will allow these entrepreneurs to expand their
territories and serve over 60 million Americans nationwide.
At the same time, in line with MVP's commitment to improving Veteran
employment, the investment will support the hiring of 250 Veterans,
military spouses, and military family members by the end of 2018. By
2020, this number will grow to 5,000 Veterans, military spouses, and
military family members hired.
"JDog represents the perfect case study in how MVP plans to accelerate
the growth of businesses committed to Veteran hiring along with the
entrepreneurial development of their owners," says Kevin
Traynor, President and COO of MVP. "Veteran values are infiltrating
businesses, improving customer experiences and having immeasurable
impact on the American economy. At MVP, we are ommitted to nurturing
those values and the entrepreneurs who exemplify them to provide even
greater opportunities and employment for Veterans and their families."
The investment in JDog franchisees was the first in the MVP portfolio,
and the MVP team has been working to expand these businesses through
capital, training, mentorship, and networking. The MVP model is unique
in that it leverages the skills and dedication of Veterans along with
the know-how of a proven
management team, rich in entrepreneurial experience, who can make
things happen beyond local markets.
World-Class Mentors for World-Class Warriors
MVP is supported by a world-class portfolio of entrepreneurial talent.
CEO Steve Cloetingh, along with his brother, founded and transformed a
startup wireless service provider into an enterprise that generated $500
million in sales before selling it to a Fortune 500 company in 2008.
President and COO Kevin Traynor was Principal and Partner of one of
North America's largest manufacturers and distributors of fracturing
sand.
They are supported by a board of nationally-recognized business leaders
and Veteran advocates with a profound understanding of the value Veteran
business owners and employees bring to the American economy. They're
joined by:
-
Matthew
Eversmann, an Army Veteran portrayed in the film "Black Hawk Down"
who is on a mission to help Veterans find the best employment
opportunity possible
-
Ralph
Galati, an Air Force Veteran, former Vietnam War POW, and business
leader who shares his unique experiences to inspire and advocate for
Veterans nationwide
-
Larry
Liss, a highly decorated Vietnam War Veteran focused on maximizing
Veterans' unique leadership strengths in corporate environments and on
assisting qualified companies raise capital
-
Mark
H. Dambly, a successful real estate executive and son of a World
War II Veteran who is committed to helping returning Veterans find
jobs and build wealth through entrepreneurship
-
Michael Purcell, a finance expert with extensive experience in
financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing
"In many ways, Kevin and I founded MVP to honor family members for their
sacrifice to our country," says Steve Cloetingh, whose father was an
Army lieutenant who served in World War II. "Coming from military
families, we already had an understanding of the strong value systems
and work ethic Veterans possess, but once we made our first investment
in the seven JDog franchise owners, we saw how we could apply our
business skills to execute on a much larger mission. We realized
Veterans bring determination, perseverance, and energy that we had
rarely seen in our other business endeavors. At the same time, we
learned that consumers value and respect Veteran-owned businesses and
have greater loyalty and confidence when a Veteran appears at their home
to provide a service. Through capital, mentorship, networking, and
training, MVP is unlocking that value to deliver rewards for Veterans,
their families, and the American economy."
About Military Veteran Partners
Military Veteran Partners (MVP) invests in the people, ideas, and
companies that create jobs and economic opportunities for American
Veterans and their families. Through capital, training, networking, and
mentorship, it empowers Veterans to transform their military skills,
values, and commitment into career and entrepreneurial opportunities. www.militaryveteranpartners.com
