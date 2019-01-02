[September 06, 2018] New Investment Group, Military Veteran Partners, Launches to Develop Businesses Focused on Improving Employment Opportunities for Veterans

A new Veteran-focused investment and advisory services company announced this week that it is open for business and ready to help America's 20.4 million Veterans improve their employment and economic opportunities. Military Veteran Partners (MVP), which has made an initial $20 million investment in businesses committed to Veteran hiring, is seeking to broaden its impact by partnering with entrepreneurs and leading companies to improve the lives, careers, and businesses of American Veterans and their families. "Veterans represent one of the richest veins of talent in our nation," says Steve Cloetingh, CEO of MVP. "Selfless and mission-driven, Veterans bring disruptive skills and values to the business world. Our model leverages those advantages to build businesses, empower Veteran entrepreneurs, and accelerate the acceptance of Veterans as great employees for the national economy." Putting Dollars and Veteran Talent to Work The MVP model has already shown success through strategic investments of capital and value-added services to seven owners of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a franchise owned and operated by Veterans and their families. MVP's investment will allow these entrepreneurs to expand their territories and serve over 60 million Americans nationwide. At the same time, in line with MVP's commitment to improving Veteran employment, the investment will support the hiring of 250 Veterans, military spouses, and military family members by the end of 2018. By 2020, this number will grow to 5,000 Veterans, military spouses, and military family members hired. "JDog represents the perfect case study in how MVP plans to accelerate the growth of businesses committed to Veteran hiring along with the entrepreneurial development of their owners," says Kevin Traynor, President and COO of MVP. "Veteran values are infiltrating businesses, improving customer experiences and having immeasurable impact on the American economy. At MVP, we are ommitted to nurturing those values and the entrepreneurs who exemplify them to provide even greater opportunities and employment for Veterans and their families."



The investment in JDog franchisees was the first in the MVP portfolio, and the MVP team has been working to expand these businesses through capital, training, mentorship, and networking. The MVP model is unique in that it leverages the skills and dedication of Veterans along with the know-how of a proven management team, rich in entrepreneurial experience, who can make things happen beyond local markets. World-Class Mentors for World-Class Warriors

MVP is supported by a world-class portfolio of entrepreneurial talent. CEO Steve Cloetingh, along with his brother, founded and transformed a startup wireless service provider into an enterprise that generated $500 million in sales before selling it to a Fortune 500 company in 2008. President and COO Kevin Traynor was Principal and Partner of one of North America's largest manufacturers and distributors of fracturing sand. They are supported by a board of nationally-recognized business leaders and Veteran advocates with a profound understanding of the value Veteran business owners and employees bring to the American economy. They're joined by: Matthew Eversmann, an Army Veteran portrayed in the film "Black Hawk Down" who is on a mission to help Veterans find the best employment opportunity possible

Ralph Galati, an Air Force Veteran, former Vietnam War POW, and business leader who shares his unique experiences to inspire and advocate for Veterans nationwide

Larry Liss, a highly decorated Vietnam War Veteran focused on maximizing Veterans' unique leadership strengths in corporate environments and on assisting qualified companies raise capital

Mark H. Dambly, a successful real estate executive and son of a World War II Veteran who is committed to helping returning Veterans find jobs and build wealth through entrepreneurship

Michael Purcell, a finance expert with extensive experience in financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and capital sourcing "In many ways, Kevin and I founded MVP to honor family members for their sacrifice to our country," says Steve Cloetingh, whose father was an Army lieutenant who served in World War II. "Coming from military families, we already had an understanding of the strong value systems and work ethic Veterans possess, but once we made our first investment in the seven JDog franchise owners, we saw how we could apply our business skills to execute on a much larger mission. We realized Veterans bring determination, perseverance, and energy that we had rarely seen in our other business endeavors. At the same time, we learned that consumers value and respect Veteran-owned businesses and have greater loyalty and confidence when a Veteran appears at their home to provide a service. Through capital, mentorship, networking, and training, MVP is unlocking that value to deliver rewards for Veterans, their families, and the American economy." About Military Veteran Partners Military Veteran Partners (MVP) invests in the people, ideas, and companies that create jobs and economic opportunities for American Veterans and their families. Through capital, training, networking, and mentorship, it empowers Veterans to transform their military skills, values, and commitment into career and entrepreneurial opportunities. www.militaryveteranpartners.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005662/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]