|[September 06, 2018]
New Technology from Fiserv Addresses Online Account Opening and Loan Application Challenges
Fiserv,
Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services
technology solutions, is helping banks and credit unions deliver
enhanced digital account opening and loan origination with OriginateSM,
a new suite of solutions built to provide the functionality and ease of
use that on-the-move consumers are demanding.
The first solution in the suite, Originate Deposits from Fiserv,
features a simple, step-by-step user interface with optional ID
scanning, autofill, and facial recognition to allow consumers to easily
and securely open an account or initiate a loan application from a
mobile device, tablet, computer, or at a branch.
Fiserv conducted extensive consumer research and user experience testing
as a part of the product development process to identify pain points and
shortcomings in current digital account opening and loan origination
experiences. Originate Deposits alleviates multiple layers of friction
to create an intuitive, step-by-step user experience that is fast, easy
to use and uniform across channels - and results in higher user
satisfaction and reduced abandonment. Numerous institutions are already
selecting the solution for online account opening.
"When we saw Originate Deposits at the annual Forum client conference,
we knew it could address a challenge we wanted to solve for our
members," said Paul Simons, CEO of Rantoul, Illinois-based Credit Union
1. "While we maintain a high volume of account openings, only a small
percentage of our members were completing the process online. It was
just too complex. The interface and flow in Originate Deposits are as
intuitive as buying from a leading online retailer, and we are confident
the solution will positively impact how our members start or expand
their relationships with us."
Importantly, Originate Deposits suppots multichannel strategies for
financial institutions by maintaining the same experience and interface
across channels, allowing users to complete an application wherever they
are, in one or in multiple sessions, on a mobile device, tablet,
computer - or in a branch.
"We've been looking at options for a better digital account opening
experience, regardless of where or how our customers choose to complete
the process," said Sherri Wilson, senior vice president, technology of
Towson, Maryland-based Hamilton Bank. "We've been able to work closely
with Fiserv as we prepare to roll out Originate Deposits. It will allow
us to deliver a better experience to our customers, who are increasingly
mobile and have a high standard for their interactions with us."
Originate Deposits is launching now with account opening functionality,
including credit cards and personal loans, and is integrated with other
Fiserv digital solutions including the Mobiliti™ mobile banking and
payments platform. Additional Originate solutions will add even more
loan origination capabilities at the end of 2018 including retail, auto
and mortgage.
"Financial institutions have one chance to make a good first impression,
and opening an account or applying for a loan are central to that
initial experience," said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union
Solutions, Fiserv. "Originate creates an intelligent banking experience
that makes the process simpler and puts the customer first - and that
means more accounts can be successfully opened from any device or
location. That's a big win for any institution aiming to grow."
In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver
solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial
services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.
Additional Resources:
Originate from Fiserv: fisv.co/Originate
Originate Video: fisv.co/OriginateVideo
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and
deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live
and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader
in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class
results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing
services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and
insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500
and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired
Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for
strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more
information, visit fiserv.com.
