[September 06, 2018] New Technology from Fiserv Addresses Online Account Opening and Loan Application Challenges

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, is helping banks and credit unions deliver enhanced digital account opening and loan origination with OriginateSM, a new suite of solutions built to provide the functionality and ease of use that on-the-move consumers are demanding. The first solution in the suite, Originate Deposits from Fiserv, features a simple, step-by-step user interface with optional ID scanning, autofill, and facial recognition to allow consumers to easily and securely open an account or initiate a loan application from a mobile device, tablet, computer, or at a branch. Fiserv conducted extensive consumer research and user experience testing as a part of the product development process to identify pain points and shortcomings in current digital account opening and loan origination experiences. Originate Deposits alleviates multiple layers of friction to create an intuitive, step-by-step user experience that is fast, easy to use and uniform across channels - and results in higher user satisfaction and reduced abandonment. Numerous institutions are already selecting the solution for online account opening. "When we saw Originate Deposits at the annual Forum client conference, we knew it could address a challenge we wanted to solve for our members," said Paul Simons, CEO of Rantoul, Illinois-based Credit Union 1. "While we maintain a high volume of account openings, only a small percentage of our members were completing the process online. It was just too complex. The interface and flow in Originate Deposits are as intuitive as buying from a leading online retailer, and we are confident the solution will positively impact how our members start or expand their relationships with us." Importantly, Originate Deposits suppots multichannel strategies for financial institutions by maintaining the same experience and interface across channels, allowing users to complete an application wherever they are, in one or in multiple sessions, on a mobile device, tablet, computer - or in a branch.



"We've been looking at options for a better digital account opening experience, regardless of where or how our customers choose to complete the process," said Sherri Wilson, senior vice president, technology of Towson, Maryland-based Hamilton Bank. "We've been able to work closely with Fiserv as we prepare to roll out Originate Deposits. It will allow us to deliver a better experience to our customers, who are increasingly mobile and have a high standard for their interactions with us." Originate Deposits is launching now with account opening functionality, including credit cards and personal loans, and is integrated with other Fiserv digital solutions including the Mobiliti™ mobile banking and payments platform. Additional Originate solutions will add even more loan origination capabilities at the end of 2018 including retail, auto and mortgage.

"Financial institutions have one chance to make a good first impression, and opening an account or applying for a loan are central to that initial experience," said Vincent Brennan, president, Credit Union Solutions, Fiserv. "Originate creates an intelligent banking experience that makes the process simpler and puts the customer first - and that means more accounts can be successfully opened from any device or location. That's a big win for any institution aiming to grow." In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today - financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com. Additional Resources: Originate from Fiserv: fisv.co/Originate Originate Video: fisv.co/OriginateVideo About Fiserv Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more information, visit fiserv.com. FISV-G View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005292/en/

