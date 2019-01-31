[September 05, 2018] New Hyperledger Training Course and Certification Exams Expand Accessibility of Enterprise Blockchain Education

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced enrollment is now open for the new LFD271 - Hyperledger Fabric Fundamentals training course. Additionally, Certified Hyperledger Fabric Administrator and Certified Hyperledger Sawtooth Administrator exams will be released later in the year. A Professional Certificate Program - Blockchain for Business - was launched earlier this year on edX along with a free course entitled Blockchain: Understanding Its Uses and Implications. "Blockchain technology adoption is increasing at a rapid pace - with TechCrunch reporting blockchain jobs as the second-fastest growing in today's labor market - leading to a shortage of professionals who are qualified to implement and manage it on an enterprise scale," said Linux Foundation General Manager, Training & Certification Clyde Seepersad. "After seeing more than 100,000 students take our free introductory Hyperledger course, we knew it was time for more advanced training options, and certification exams to demonstrate the extent of professionals' knowledge." LFD271 - Hyperledger Fabric Fundamentals

The Hyperledger Fabric Fundamentals course introduces the fundamental concepts of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, as well as the core architecture and components that make up typical decentralized Hyperledger Fabric applications. Students will work with Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Fabric Certificate Authority and the Hyperledger Fabric SDK. In addition to the reading material, the two day, self-paced course includes a set of hands-on lab exercises that guide students towards setting up a Hyperledger Fabric business network and through the various stages in the lifecycle of a decentralized Hyperledger Fabric-based application. LFD271 is designed for developers and application developers. Developers will learn how business logic is implemented in Hyperledger Fabric through chaincode (Hyperledger Fabric's smart contracts) and review the various transaction types used to read from and write to the distributed ledger. Application developers will be hown how their applications can invoke transactions using the Hyperledger Fabric JavaScript SDK.



The course instructor, Jonathan Levi, is a hands-on computer scientist, applied cryptographer and mathematician, as well as the founder of HACERA, the blockchain technology company. He is one of the early contributors to Hyperledger Fabric, helped shape the Membership Services (the permissioning layer of Hyperledger Fabric) and was the official release manager of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0. He has built several large-scale mission critical systems that had to be highly available, secure and fault-tolerant. Over the last five years, Jonathan has worked with several blockchain technology stacks - from Bitcoin to building the first Ethereum class with Professor Dan Boneh at Stanford University. The course is available to take now at a limited time, introductory cost of $199 (regularly $299).

Certified Hyperledger Fabric Administrator Exam

The Certified Hyperledger Fabric Administrator (CHFA) will be able to effectively build a secure Hyperledger Fabric network for commercial deployment. To pass the exam, professionals must demonstrate the ability to install, configure, operate, manage, and troubleshoot the nodes on that network. Completion of LFD271 may help serve as preparation for the CHFA exam, but is not required. Exam topics will include: Application Lifecycle Management

Installing and Configuring the Network

Diagnostics and Troubleshooting

Membership Service Provision

Network Maintenance and Operations The full list of Domains and Competencies for CHFA can be found here. Certified Hyperledger Sawtooth Administrator Exam

The Certified Hyperledger Sawtooth Administrator (CHSA) will be able to effectively build a secure Hyperledger Sawtooth network for commercial deployment. To pass the exam, professionals must demonstrate the ability to install, configure, operate, manage, and troubleshoot the nodes on that network. Exam topics will include: Installation

Configuration

Permissioning, Identity Management & Security

Lifecycle

Troubleshooting The full list of Domains and Competencies for CHSA can be found here. Both the CHFA and CHSA exams will be available to take before the end of the year. As with all Linux Foundation certification exams, the exams will be available remotely from virtually any location with a stable internet connection and webcam. Those who fail to pass the exam on their first attempt will be able to retake the exam one additional time at no cost. You can read more about the CHFA and CHSA certification exams and the community members that contributed on the Hyperledger blog. About The Linux Foundation

