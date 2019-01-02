ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference
[September 05, 2018]

News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference


News Corp announced today that News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson (News - Alert) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, to be held in New York, NY. The session will begin at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp (News - Alert) website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A repla of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.



About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) (NASDAQ: NWSA) (ASX: NWS) (ASX: NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services in Australia. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content is distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]



Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy